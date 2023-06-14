Loyal 9 Cocktails Unveils New “Less Less. More More.” Platform and Summer Friday Celebrations

Vibe with Loyal 9 Cocktails this summer as the bold brand of canned vodka lemonade unveils a fresh new platform celebrating moments that are more exciting, more flavorful and more spontaneous – introducing “Less Less. More More.” Rooted in the mindset that people should do more of the things they want to do, and less of the mundane things they don’t want to do.

On the heels of launching a NSFW (Not Safe For Winter) hotline to bring consumers summer early and a getaway to sunny California’s Lemon Country, being bold and doing things with a twist are at the core of Loyal’s core ethos. Now with the launch of Less. Less. More More., Loyal continues its mission to bring the flavor to all moments of life, encouraging consumers to capitalize on their rightfully earned Summer Fridays.

To kick off the anticipated summer Friday season, the brand invites consumers 21+ to attend its pop-up party in New York City on June 9, which will live on consumers calendars under the code name “Jury Duty.” This offers a plausible (and slightly cheeky) excuse to clear up their Friday afternoon and start the weekend sooner. Wave goodbye to your coworkers because once you arrive at “Jury Duty,” you’ll be greeted with bars serving up Loyal vodka lemonades, an epic DJ (named DJ Out Of Office no less), photo booths, a rooftop terrace and endless zest.

Starting May 26th, consumers 21+ can enter for a chance to RSVP at loyal9cocktails.com/more-weekend to attend the Loyal pop-up bar. Can’t make it to your “Jury Duty appointment” on June 9? No worries, Loyal 9 has you covered – from Thursday, June 8th through Monday, June 12th consumers 21+ can use code: LOYALSUMMER to enjoy $5 off Drizly orders to skip the FOMO and get a taste of a Loyal weekend. Plus, the canned cocktail line is also keeping it real with a wide list of clever Friday appointments consumers can add to their calendars all summer long!

There is nothing “less” about Loyal 9 – like the brand’s full-flavored, made with real citrus offerings, Loyal 9 cocktails are a perfect balance of sweet and tart, conveniently canned for any summer weekend plans.

Available on shelves nationwide, Loyal 9 Cocktails are available in 4-packs of 12 oz cans with an ABV of 9% at a suggested retail price of $12.99.

Whether you’re sipping Loyal 9 Cocktails while soaking up the sun at the beach, poolside or just chilling with friends at-home this summer, please drink responsibly.

