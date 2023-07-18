Lux Row Distillers Introduces Lux Row Four Grain Double Single Barrel Bourbon

Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers is offering the best of both worlds by combining its ryed- and wheated-bourbon mashbills with the introduction of Lux Row Four Grain Double Single Barrel Bourbon. A limited allocation of 7,500 (6-pack) cases will start arriving at retail this August at a suggested price of $79.99 per 750 ml bottle.

Offered at 115 proof, Lux Row Four Grain Double Single Barrel Bourbon is the combination of a single barrel of 4-year-old wheated bourbon and a single barrel of 4-year-old ryed bourbon. The wheated mashbill produces a smoother bourbon with caramel and citrus notes and velvety oak finish, while the ryed mashbill produces a spicier bourbon with hints of caramel and vanilla and smooth, mellow finish. Together, the bourbon’s four grains (corn, wheat, rye and malted barley) come together in a balanced, flavorful mix of both mashbills.

“The enormous popularity of our Lux Row 12 Year Bourbon, despite being a Kentucky-only distillery-exclusive offering, inspired the creation of a bourbon that could be offered in all markets. The result is Lux Row Four Grain Double Single Barrel Bourbon,” said Eric Winter, whiskey brand manager at Luxco. “The ‘double single barrel mashbill’ is a direct innovation from Lux Row 12 Year’s double barrel mashbill. Combining Lux Row Distillers’ two mashbills in this fashion has created a unique four-grain bourbon with a well-balanced taste that is certain to become a favorite of both ryed- and wheated-bourbon drinkers.”

Lux Row Four Grain Double Single Barrel is offered in the same high-end bottle as Lux Row 12 Year and will feature a front metal-plate Lux Row logo and custom metal-plate collar. The customized bottom label features each bottle’s barrel number and fill date for each of the two single barrels utilized. The side and neck label call out the four-grain aspect of the bourbon’s mashbill.

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP’s Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from four distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; and Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Penelope Bourbon, Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan’s Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey, Green Hat Gin and other well-recognized brands. For more information about the company and its brands, visit luxco.com.

For More Information:

https://www.luxco.com