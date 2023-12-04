Lux Row Distillers Introduces Rebel Small Batch Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Lux Row Distillers announced the release of Rebel Small Batch Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, featuring barrels that were hand-selected by Lux Row Distillers Master Distiller John Rempe and blended into small batches. A limited allocation of Rebel Small Batch Reserve is set to reach retail shelves across the country later this month at a suggested retail price of $34.99 per 750 ml bottle.

Rebel Small Batch Reserve features some of the finest barrels from Rebel’s traditional four-year-old wheated-bourbon mash bill, bottled at 110 proof to deliver a more intense flavor. The resulting bourbon features an aroma containing rich scents of honey, vanilla and caramel; a palate of dark fruit, caramel and vanilla with robust tones from the barrel; and a warm finish, followed by a light spice.

“It’s always a pleasure to set aside notable barrels to release in small batches, as it provides fans of our bourbons the opportunity to enjoy the brands they love in a unique way,” said Rempe. “Rebel Small Batch Reserve is an example of taking the same time-honored wheated recipe created in 1849 and presenting it in a small-batch format and at 110 proof. The result is an exceptionally bold, yet dependably smooth, take on Rebel that consumers are certain to love.”

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP’s Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from four distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; and Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Penelope Bourbon, Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan’s Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey, Green Hat Gin and other well-recognized brands.

