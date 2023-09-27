Lux Row Distillers Launches Daviess County Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Lux Row Distillers announced the newest member of the Daviess County Bourbon brand family: Daviess County Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey Finished in Medium Toasted American Oak Barrels. A limited allocation of 3,000 six-pack cases of Daviess County Medium Toasted will reach retail shelves across the country later this month at a suggested retail price of $49.99 per 750ml bottle.

Like its Lightly Toasted predecessor, Daviess County Medium Toasted features Daviess County Bourbon’s signature combination of ryed and wheated bourbon mashbills, which is aged four-plus years in charred-oak barrels and comes in at 96 proof (48% ABV). The medium toasted barrel finish gives this limited-edition release its own unique flavor profile, while giving consumers additional options within the Daviess County family.

“We continue to honor the rich history and tradition started in 1874 by the Daviess County Distilling Co. with this latest expression of our Daviess County Kentucky Straight Bourbon,” said Lux Row Distillers master distiller John Rempe. “Finishing our traditional Daviess County bourbon in medium toasted American oak barrels imparts aromas of roasted nuts, cocoa and hints of oak on the nose, while delivering flavors of caramel with notes of honey, roasted coffee and strong coconut on the palate. This unique flavor profile gives fans of the Daviess County Bourbon brand family more options to choose from and enjoy.”

Daviess County Medium Toasted is the latest in a series of toasted-barrel finishes for the Daviess County brand family, which also includes perennial variants Daviess County Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Daviess County Cabernet Sauvignon Finish and Daviess County French Oak Finish.

About Luxco

Founded in St. Louis in 1958 by the Lux Family, Luxco is a leading producer, supplier, importer and bottler of beverage alcohol products. Our mission is to meet the needs and exceed the expectations of consumers, associates and business partners. Merged with MGP Ingredients, Inc. in 2021 (Nasdaq: MGPI), Luxco operates as MGP’s Brands Division and manages all MGP/Luxco brands. This extensive and award-winning spirits portfolio includes well-known brands from four distilleries: Bardstown, Kentucky-based Lux Row Distillers, home of Ezra Brooks, Rebel, Blood Oath, David Nicholson and Daviess County; Lebanon, Kentucky-based Limestone Branch Distillery, maker of Yellowstone Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Minor Case Straight Rye Whiskey and Bowling & Burch Gin; Jalisco, Mexico-based Destiladora González Lux, producer of 100% agave tequilas, El Mayor, Exotico and Dos Primos; and Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, where Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey are produced. The innovative and high-quality brand portfolio also includes Penelope Bourbon, Everclear Grain Alcohol, Pearl Vodka, Saint Brendan’s Irish Cream, The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey, Green Hat Gin and other well-recognized brands.

