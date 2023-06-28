Maestro Dobel Tequila Unveils Second Of Three Limited Edition Maestro Dobel 50 Bottles

Maestro Dobel, creator of the world’s first Cristalino tequila, and Mexico City-based design studio Onora, proudly announce the launch of their latest collaboration, Dobel 50 Cristalino Onora: Laca de Olinalá. This release marks the second of three limited edition Dobel 50 Cristalino bottles with unique and handcrafted stoppers, paying homage to the traditional art form of Laca de Olinalá.

Joining in a shared respect for heritage, craftsmanship and legacy, Maestro Dobel and Onora have enlisted the talents of multi-generational master artisan Adolfo Escudero García from the village of Olinalá, to handcraft this unique series of Dobel 50 Cristalino bottle stoppers. The collaboration weaves a delicate balance between traditional craft techniques and innovative design, using the iconic folk-art tradition of Laca de Olinalá to reimagine the bottle stopper of the Extra Añejo Cristalino tequila.

Created using an intricate and detailed multi-step process, these bottle stoppers use the finest quality wood in Olinalá, a region known for being one of the most important centers of lacquer production in Mexico. Each stopper within the Dobel 50 Cristalino Onora: Laca de Olinalá collection stands as a testament to the shared values of Maestro Dobel Tequila, Onora, and master artisan Adolfo Escudero García. With unwavering commitment to mastery, craftsmanship, and the wisdom inherited as masters in their respective crafts, this collection embodies a collective pursuit of mastery and excellence.

Born from 11 generations of tequila making legacy, Maestro Dobel was founded on the guiding principles of honoring tradition and mastery of craft to innovate in its portfolio of award-winning tequilas. Maestro Dobel 50 is an ultra-premium, smooth and complex Extra Añejo Cristalino tequila, created by founder Juan Dobel using thoughtful techniques, processes and family secrets passed down for generations, along with contemporary methods. Unlike any expression before it, Maestro Dobel 50 rests Extra Añejo tequilas from family reserves in both Eastern European and American oak barrels, before marrying them together in a unique blend. The final product is a silky, voluminous tequila with notes of fig, quince, date, pineapple and pumpkin, and then hints of cinnamon, vanilla and clove emerge, giving way to a long and incredibly smooth finish.

With less than 1,000 bottles available in the US, Maestro Dobel 50 Onora Laca de Olinalá is available for purchase in limited quantities at select retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $250.00 USD(750mL bottle) and $399.00 USD (1.75L bottle).

Maestro Dobel® Tequila was born from 11 generations of tequila mastery in Jalisco, Mexico in 2003 and introduced to the American market in 2009. With deep respect for legacy, founded by 11th generation tequila maker Juan Dobel, Maestro Dobel is a modern expression of tequila, with a heritage and refined craft that spans over 250 years. Maestro Dobel is an innovator in the category – having introduced to the global market the first Cristalino tequila with Dobel Diamante, the first Smoked Tequila with Humito and the first Pechuga Tequila with Pavito – and has produced some of the finest and smoothest range of tequilas.

