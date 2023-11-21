Malkin Law, P.A. Welcomes Alison Herman as Of Counsel, Strengthening Firm’s Position in the Alcohol Beverage Industry

MIAMI, Fla. — Malkin Law, P.A. announces the addition of Alison Herman as Of Counsel to its team, further strengthening the firm’s deep commitment and industry-specific knowledge in the beverage industry. Herman’s appointment coincides with Malkin Law’s 10th anniversary, signifying a decade of excellence in providing legal services in the beverage and cannabis industries.

Herman brings a wealth of industry and legal expertise to Malkin Law. In her new role, she will expand the firm’s work with TTB and state investigations, trade practices and regulatory guidance. Prior to joining the firm, she played a pivotal role at Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits (SGWS), the largest wine and spirits distributor in the United States. Her 15-year tenure at SGWS equipped her with a deep understanding of the intricacies of the alcohol beverage market, and an unprecedented knowledge of high-level investigations and regulator relationships, making her a valuable addition to Malkin Law’s team.

“Joining Malkin Law was a natural next chapter in my legal career. The firm’s strong ethos and remarkable record in the alcohol beverage industry makes it one of the country’s leading practices,” said Alison Herman. “I am excited to work with different suppliers, distributors, brand owners, and help industry leaders continue to innovate and grow compliantly.”

Led by attorney Ryan Malkin, Malkin Law has been serving clients ranging from startups to producers, distributors, retailers, third-party providers, and internationally recognized brands since 2013. Malkin Law focuses on providing personalized attention and professional insight, assisting clients with federal and state compliance. The firm is also proud to be counsel for the American Craft Spirits Association and Adult Non-Alcoholic Beverage Association.

“We are thrilled and honored to have Alison join our team, especially during this significant moment in our firm’s history,” said Ryan Malkin, Principal Attorney at Malkin Law. “Herman’s extensive experience in the industry will undoubtedly strengthen our ability to continue to provide practical guidance to our clients. Plus, Herman has been a supporter of Malkin Law since day one!”

Malkin Law, an award-winning law firm, has been at the forefront of the beverage industry, offering comprehensive legal solutions tailored to the unique needs of its clients. With Herman’s addition, the firm is well-positioned to continue delivering exceptional legal advice within the highly regulated beverage industry.

For more information about Malkin Law and its services, please visit https://malkin.law/ and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/malkin-law/.

About Malkin Law

Malkin Law is an award-winning boutique law practice focused on serving the beverage and cannabis industries in the United States. Malkin Law works with suppliers, brand owners, distributors, and third-party providers who support the industry.

About Alison Herman, Of Counsel, Malkin Law

Alison Herman is an attorney with more than 29 years of experience in the alcohol beverage industry. Herman spent the past 15 years with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (SGWS), the largest distributor of alcoholic beverages, as general counsel and then as senior counsel of regulatory and compliance. During this time she gained extensive industry knowledge and experience in state and federal alcohol beverage law and successfully led numerous regulatory compliance matters and investigations.

Prior to her work at SGWS, Herman was a partner in Breier, Seif, Herman & Silverman, P.A. and concentrated on industry M&As, supplier and importer distribution/broker agreements, real estate leases, and various other corporate matters. Herman began her legal career in 1988 as an Assistant State Attorney for the Broward County State Attorney’s Office in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Law.

About Ryan Malkin, Founder and Principal, Malkin Law

Ryan Malkin is an attorney focusing on beverage and cannabis law. He has more than 12 years of experience providing guidance to suppliers, wholesalers, retailers, agencies, and third parties within these regulated industries.

Ryan was the only lawyer included in the 2022 Wine Enthusiast Future 40 and in Imbibe Magazine’s 2023 list of 75 people shaping the industry. He was also named as the Top Alcohol Beverage lawyer in South Florida by South Florida Legal Guide. Ryan has also been named a SuperLawyer and Rising Star in the legal community.

For More Information:

https://malkin.law/