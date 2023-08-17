Martinez Brands Announces U.S. Distribution Agreement with Casa Cuervo

Pasadena, Calif. – Martinez Brands, an importer and wholesale distributor of fine wines and spirits based in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, announced that it has reached an agreement with Casa Cuervo, effective September 1st, 2023, to distribute two of Cuervo’s iconic Mexican heritage brands across the U.S.: Rompope Santa Clara and Sangrita Viuda de Sanchez.

“We are very excited about the opportunity and the challenge to grow both categories in the U.S. and take them where they deserve to be over the next few years,” said, Dr. Javier Martinez, CEO of Martinez Brands. In order to take those two categories to the next level, Martinez Brands has partnered with You Know Who, an innovative L.A based marketing agency with vast experience in the Hispanic market. “We are happy to work side by side with Martinez Brands to deliver the results that Casa Cuervo expects for both its brands” said Rodolfo Villalobos, CEO of YKW. “We have the talent, the experience and the desire to deliver fast results’, he added.

“Our teams at Casa Cuervo and Proximo Spirits are very pleased to have reached an agreement with the team at Martinez Brands to better reach out to the thriving Hispanic market and grow two of our key iconic heritage brands” said Juan Domingo Beckman, chairman of Casa Cuervo.

Previously distributed through the Southern Glazer Wine & Spirits network, Casa Cuervo expects Martinez Brands to align with and recruit new distributors whose primary focus is on the Hispanic market and consumer. This move should ultimately drive better results as this will introduce a greater level of expertise and a more refined approach that is typically lacking for the Hispanic market within the big distributors. “We want distributors that know exactly where our consumers are located and have a holistic understanding of their purchasing and consumption behavior”, said Dr. Javier Martinez.

About Martinez Brands

Founded in 1997, Martinez Brands is an importer, marketer and wholesale distributor of wine and spirts, based in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, with a specific focus on Mexican and Hispanic heritage brands and the Hispanic channels all across the U.S. To tap into the growing and vibrant Hispanic market, Martinez Brands has developed a unique hybrid business model that emphasizes distribution as much as marketing across its unique boutique portfolio. For additional information, please go to www.martinezbrands.com .

About You Know Who

You Know Who is a collective, led by marketing expert Rodolfo Villalobos, founded by a group of friends in Los Angeles that brings together an array of expertise across diverse professional fields in marketing. Rooted in a shared commitment to fostering creativity and enjoyment, YKW excel in serving the Hispanic market. The agency is dedicated to harnessing the power of innovative ideas and crafting immerse experiences that resonate deeply with consumers.

https://martinezbrands.com