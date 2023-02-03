Marussia Beverages USA Appoints Spike McClure as U.S. Scotch Ambassador

Marussia Beverages USA is pleased to welcome Spike McClure to the role of U.S. Scotch Ambassador. Spike, a long-time Brooklyn resident, will focus his activities in the northeast and mid-Atlantic regions and will share his knowledge about scotch and the Torabhaig, Mossburn and Caisteal Chamuis Brands.

Spike brings vast and meaningful experience as a Whisk(e)y Ambassador/Advocate, having previously held positions at both the distributor level (Empire) and agency level (US Concepts/MKTG) representing Diageo’s portfolio of whiskies for over 15 years.

“The entire team at Marussia Beverages is excited to welcome someone with Spike’s experience and long track record of success to the family. We have a new and fast-growing portfolio within Scotch, led by Torabhaig, that will benefit greatly from the trade and consumer experiences he will build introducing the world to the liquids our talented, hard-working team on the Isle of Skye have created”, said John Horn, CEO Marussia Beverages USA.

Since 2011, Spike has been a lifetime inductee into the ‘Keepers of the Quaich’, the exclusive, international society that recognizes people in the spirit industry who have shown an outstanding commitment and demonstrated great success promoting the Scotch Whisky industry “I am thrilled to work with all of the Scotch Whiskey brands in the Marussia portfolio and share my passion with both the on and off premise trade. I am air bhioran (excited in Gaelic) because my granny came from the Isle of Skye – it can’t get any more personal than that,” says McClure.

