MaryCan Now Available in Iowa

MaryCan, the ready-to-drink Bloody Mary Canned Cocktail, has landed in Iowa for the first time. This is the fourth state of the nation-wide expansion for the company, following success in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Illinois.

Bar2Table was founded in 2017 by friends Scott Allen and Charlton Gronlund, two consumers who saw the need to make a complex top-10 annually consumed cocktail into a convenient, premium, ready-to-drink cocktail. Homes, event venues, golf courses, tailgates, airlines all struggled to make a quality Bloody Mary, especially when convenience and speed is needed. As a response, they formed the company Bar2Table which produces MaryCan, a Bloody Mary ready-to-drink canned cocktail.

MaryCan is a premium canned cocktail made with vodka, conveniently designed to chill, shake and serve to those who chose to imbibe. Bar2Table’s name was created as MaryCan takes you from the bar to your anywhere table and makes a premium Bloody Mary easily available anytime.

“I’m excited to be in the Iowa market,” said owner Charlton Gronlund. “We’ve been well received in discerning Bloody Mary markets such as Illinois and Wisconsin and look forward to bringing our premium Bloody Mary experience to Iowa. A MaryCan on every brunch table!”

Customers who want to be the first from Iowa to buy MaryCan can go to local retailers such as Fareway, Hy-Vee Wine & Spirits and others to purchase. While the brand is only in four states right now, including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Illinois and now Iowa, the owners continue to expand nationally.

“We are ready to take this product nationally,” said Gronlund. “It’s always a good time to have a Bloody Mary and every demographic enjoys them, whether during tailgates, Thanksgiving Day, December holidays with the family, New Year’s Day, and so on. Enjoy with friends and family without the fuss.”

