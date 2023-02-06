MBM Motorsports Announces Multi-Race Sponsorship with Klutch Vodka

STATESVILLE, N.C.— Motorsports Business Management (MBM Motorsports) announced that Klutch Vodka will serve as the team’s primary marketing partner in a multi-race partnership during the 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series season starting with the season opening Beef. Its What’s for Dinner 300 at the Daytona International Speedway February 18, 2023.

Klutch Vodka founded by Anthony S. Quattrochi & Fiancé Brandy Wong is distilled five times through an eight-column still and polished twelve times using our proprietary filtering system to create one of the finest gluten- free vodkas in the world. Klutch Vodka can be found in Total Wine & More locations throughout Florida. “Drink Responsibly. Act Responsibly.”

Driving the #13 Klutch Vodka Toyota Supra will be veteran driver Timmy Hill from Port Tobacco, Md., who recorded a career-best finish for he and MBM Motorsports of 2nd in August 2022.

“I am excited to return to Daytona and capitalize on the 2nd place finish we achieved in August last year,” driver Timmy Hill said. “It is even more exciting to welcome a new partner like Klutch Vodka to the sport and provide an opportunity for them to grow their brand through the team!”

MBM Motorsports team owner Carl Long echoed those statements.

“Finishing 2nd at Daytona last year was a huge boost to our team and it has paid off with the excitement of a multi-race partnership with Klutch Vodka,” MBM Motorsports team owner said. “We are excited to have a Klutch performance and be in contention for the win!”

Returning to MBM Motorsports are long-time supporters Coble Enterprises and James Carter, Attorney at Law (CrashClaimsR.US). Coble Enterprises based in Sarasota, Fla., is a real estate investment firm and specializes in personalized property management for residential and commercial properties. James Carter, Attorney at Law, has over 35 years of legal experience helping clients recieve the maximum net recovery in various legal matters.

Also returning to the team in 2023 is Wix Filters, Prime Hydration and O.C.R. Gaz Bar. WIX designs, manufactures and distributes products for automotive, diesel, agricultural, industrial and specialty filter markets. Prime Hydration made their debut with MBM Motorsports in Charlotte in 2022 and is the wildly popular hydration beverage formed by Logan Paul and KSI. O.C.R. Gaz Bar, a country side bar based in Kahnawake, Quebec, Canada is owned and operated by former MBM Motorsports driver Derek White.

The Klutch Vodka Toyota Supra will make its on-track debut on Saturday, February 18. Coverage of the Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner. 300 will be broadcast on FS1, the Fox Sports App, MRN, and Sirius XM NASCAR Ch. 90 at 5:00 PM ET.

For More Information:

http://www.mbmmotorsports.com