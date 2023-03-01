Method And Madness Debuts Limited Edition Release: Rye And Malt Irish Whiskey

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Irish Distillers, producers of some of the world’s most well-known and successful Irish whiskeys, announces the U.S. exclusive of METHOD AND MADNESS Rye and Malt Irish Whiskey, another boundary pushing release created at the company’s innovation hub in Midleton, the Micro Distillery. With only 5,000 bottles available across the country, this limited-edition release was inspired by the desire to create whiskey that honored tradition while celebrating the new and extraordinary.

Distilled and matured at the Mirco Distillery in Midleton, County Cork, METHOD AND MADNESS Rye and Malt is a distillate-driven Irish whiskey, bursting with floral notes and a spicy character, a reflection of the Distilling team’s fearless and relentless approach to trial and error. When setting out to create this new release the team took advantage of the Micro Distillery’s manual processes, trialing varying rates of reflux and distillation before settling on a triple-distilled mash of rye (60%) and malted barley (40%), which was then matured in ex-bourbon American oak barrels to achieve the perfect crisp yet peppery flavor.

The METHOD AND MADNESS Rye and Malt is a one-of-a-kind limited-edition expression that offers consumers a unique combination of rye with malted barley, “says Gerard Garland, METHOD AND MADNESS Irish Whiskey Ambassador. “This union amplifies the whiskey’s natural flavors and aromas, evoking notes of lemon balm, white pepper, chili flakes and toasted wood with a lingering finish of spiced fruit.”

An ultra-premium range that is pushing the boundaries of Irish spirits, METHOD AND MADNESS was hatched from the minds of the Masters’ and Apprentices of the globally recognized, Irish Distillers’ Midleton Distillery in Ireland.The journey first began six years ago when the Micro Distillery opened its doors with a mission to further support the resurgence of Irish whiskey, drawing on research into wood influences and cereal mixes, historic mash bills from the Irish Distillers Archive and the restless curiosity of its craftspeople. This latest release, the METHOD AND MADNESS Rye and Malt represents the first in an incredible pipeline of innovation to come from this Micro Distillery. Distiller Tasting Notes are as follows:

Nose: Lemon Balm, Floral Lavender, Clove Spice

Taste: White Pepper, Chili Flakes, Toasted Wood

Finish: Fading Fruits, Lingering Spice, Cereal Malt & Barley

The METHOD AND MADNESS Rye and Malt is bottled at cask strength (46% ABV) and has an SRP of $80/700ml bottle with only 5,000 bottles available in the U.S at select retailers as well as online at ReserveBar.com.

For More Information:

https://www.methodandmadnesswhiskey.com/