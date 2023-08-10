Mezcal Campante Announces Its Expansion in New York

NEW YORK, N.Y.— Mezcal Campante, a small-batch premium spirit, announces its expansion in New York with leading distributor Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits. This partnership highlights the potential growth of the Mezcal market with a specific type of customer in mind; the Mezcal curious consumer. This customer is looking for high quality, hand-crafted products that follow the artisanal production process yet are more balanced and light on the smoky aromas characteristic to the spirit. Mezcal Campante leads this new type of product within the category providing an excellent introduction to the spirit and supporting the consumer on their Mezcal journey.

The partnership also highlights the increase in female owned/led companies within the spirits industry, not only the agave spirits category, but in historically male dominated fields. Shirley Leigh-Wood Oakes who is a Founding Partner and serves as the CEO of Mezcal Campante, is paving the way for female consumers and women in the spirits industry.

“Where you start your journey with Mezcal is very important. I hear it all the time, consumers have had an experience trying the spirit but found it too smoky or too harsh — Campante is an excellent Mezcal, exceptionally smooth, less smoky… making it perfectly balanced and delightfully drinkable,” says Shirley Leigh-Wood Oakes, Partner and CEO of Mezcal Campante. “However, Mezcal is having its moment of opening consumers eyes and palettes to a wider selection of Mezcals,” Leigh-Wood Oakes continued.

To that point, the mezcal market size is set to grow by USD 428.18 million from 2022 to 2027 and register a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 13.18%, according to Technavio’s latest market research report estimates.

Campante is focused on creating a Mezcal that changes appreciation for this unique spirit while deepening understanding of the category and artisanal production process with an aim of amplifying adoption. Due to Campante’s versatility, this “Mezcal curious” consumer is able to find their preferred way to drink Mezcal; neat, on the rocks, with soda, in a cocktail of choice. This is what makes Campante is so special, it really is a Mezcal that can be place in the center of the table, and everyone can enjoy.

Over recent months, Campante has been featured in numerous articles due to its unique and popular flavor and was voted Robb Report’s Best Joven Mezcal. It has additionally been included in articles on Uncrate, Men’s Journal, Elle, Gear Patrol, Paste, UPROXX, Fox News, and more.

Mezcal Campante is served in prominent New York establishments from the leading hotels The Mark, The Knickerbocker and Topping Rose, popular Mexican haunts Mezcali, El Fish Marisueria, Toloache, Tabcuba, new popular hangouts Sei Less, Ascent, Elsie’s, Hav and Mar, old school favorites Boucherie, Bobby Van’s, Elio’s, Serafina’s, and celebrity hotspots Cipriani downtown, Harry’s restaurant and Casa Cipriani.

About Mezcal Campante

Mezcal Campante is made from 100% maguey/agave with no added sugar, additives, coloring or flavoring. It is exceptionally smooth, perfectly balanced, handmade & artisanal. Light smoky tones are met with floral sparkles, sweet aromas and hints of citrus. The perfect balance; leaving an imprint on your soul. Full-bodied and totally compelling. #Savorthemoment with a Mezcal like no other. Due to Campante’s versatility, this “Mezcal curious” consumer is able to find their preferred way for drink Mezcal; neat, on the rocks, with soda, in a cocktail of choice. This is what makes Campante so unique, it really is a Mezcal you can place in the center of the table, and everyone can enjoy. Campante is steeped in heritage and craftsmanship, made from a unique ensemble of agave, resulting in a smooth flavor like no other. Campante, which is produced in Ejulta, Oaxaca, Mexico, is also Additive Free, Gluten Free, Vegan, Zero Carb, and Plant-Based.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada, as well as brokerage operations through its WEBB Banks division in the Caribbean, Central and South America. In 2022, Southern Glazer’s was listed as one of Forbes Best Employers for Diversity. In 2021, Southern Glazer’s was selected as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and TheWall Street Journal, as well as named by Newsweek as a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly.

