Mezcal Campante Now Available in New Jersey

Mezcal Campante, a small-batch premium spirit is now available to purchase in the state of New Jersey and is being distributed by Allied Beverage Group.

Campante is perfect for the “mezcal curious” who want to explore mezcal but doesn’t know where to start. It is ideal for someone who is looking for something artisanal, but not ready to take the plunge into the more complex, heavily smoky mezcals. Due to Campante’s versatility, this “mezcal curious” consumer is able to find their preferred way for drink mezcal; neat, on the rocks, with soda, in a cocktail of choice. This is what makes Campante so unique, it really is a mezcal you can place in the center of the table, and everyone can enjoy.

Mezcal Campante is made from 100% maguey/agave with no added sugar, coloring or flavoring. It is exceptionally smooth, perfectly balanced, handmade & artisanal. Light smoky tones are met with floral sparkles, sweet aromas and hints of citrus. The perfect balance; leaving an imprint on your soul. Full-bodied and totally compelling.

#Savorthemoment with a Mezcal like no other. All bottles are wrapped and shipped in an exclusive gift box.

Mezcal Campante at a glance: