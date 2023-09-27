Michigan-Based Shankar Distillers Launches New 102-Proof Bourbon As Tribute to Home State

DETROIT, Mich. – Varchas Spirits, an American, premium bourbon and whiskey brand produced by Michigan-based Shankar Distillers, has launched a new straight bourbon whiskey as a tribute to its home state. Varchas Reserve 102 Straight Bourbon Whiskey was created in recognition of Detroit’s iconic 8 Mile Road (M-102), symbolizing the spirit of ambition, unity, and cultural intersection that defines both the roadway and Varchas Spirits. The new reserve is now available at select Michigan retailers, and consumers will have the chance to uniquely experience the flavor profiles at Shankar Distillery – opening later this year in Troy, Michigan.

Varchas Reserve 102 is crafted with the finest ingredients – made from a blend of carefully chosen grains, with corn playing a prominent role, imparting sweetness and depth to the spirit. This 102-proof bourbon is combined with the purest water from Michigan’s Great Lakes and is 51% ALC/VOL. The new reserve joins ranks with the brand’s other two premium spirits ­– Varchas Straight Bourbon Whiskey and Varchas Straight Rye Whiskey, which offer a unique flavor profile that is imbued with the boldness of Indian and American influences.

“Varchas Reserve 102 marks a significant milestone for our brand as we continue to capture the essence of diverse cultures in every sip, inviting consumers on a journey that bridges continents and celebrates the fusion of traditions,” said Varchas Shankar, founder, Shankar Distillers. “This new reserve reflects the strength, spirit, resilience and creativity that has defined 8 Mile Road, and we are looking forward to hearing feedback from fellow Michiganders.”

M-102 is a roadway that runs along the northern boundary of Detroit, and is better know as 8 Mile Road, which has inspired countless stories and served as the backdrop for a vibrant community. Varchas Reserve 102 is a tribute to the enduring spirit of this iconic roadway, honing in on the road’s richness of tradition and unforgettable mark on American culture.

The Varchas Reserve 102 is notably different from the brand’s other two reserves due to its exceptional aging process. The whiskey is meticulously aged in charred oak barrels, where it matures and interacts with the wood and infuses the bourbon with caramel, vanilla and toasted oak flavors, creating a complex and nuanced profile. Honey-gold in color, the product is a well-balanced, aged bourbon that features the aroma of heavy caramel, vanilla and oak, the smooth tastes of caramel, vanilla, cocoa, roasted nuts, spice and a little smoke.

“While Varchas Reserve 102 is bold in aroma and taste, it’s a well-balanced, aged bourbon filled with sweet, spicy and smokey notes,” said Kylash Sivakumar, master distiller, Shankar Distillers. “We’re thrilled to offer consumers this unique spirit out of pride for our city.”

Shankar Distillers and Varchas Spirits were founded by Varchasvi Shankar, entrepreneur, founder and owner of V2Soft, Inc., a 25-year-old global technology company. As one of the first craft bourbon distillery started by an Indian-American immigrant, Varchas Whiskey’s growing popularity is expanding the brand’s presence throughout the United States and India.

Later this year, Shankar Distillers will open its doors to guests in Troy, Michigan, offering a unique experience for visitors that features an in-house bar for guests to enjoy Shankar Distillers-owned spirits. The space will also offer behind-the-scenes tours escorted throughout the grounds, including an explanation of the distilling process, and guided tastings.

About Varchas Spirits

Much like an innovative mash crafts a great bourbon, Varchas Spirits was established based on a unique blend of its own – the fusion of two cultures. The premium, award-winning bourbon and whiskey brand produced in Troy, Michigan-based Shankar Distillers, was founded by Varchasvi Shankar, an Indian-American immigrant. Varchas Spirits is inspired by its founder’s journey of the American Dream. It combines the robust character of American bourbon with the intricate spices and notes inspired by Indian culture, symbolizing the limitless possibilities that arise when cultures come together, fostering innovation and progress. Varchas Spirits are available in select states in the United States and India. To learn more about Varchas Spirits, follow the brand on Facebook and Instagramor visit www.shankardistillers.com/our-spirits/.

About Shankar Distillers

Based in Troy, Michigan, Shankar Distillers was founded by Indian-American immigrant Varchasvi Shankar. As the first craft bourbon distillery to go global and started by an Indian-American, Shankar Distillers embodies the blending of the two cultures. Shankar Distillers produces premium spirits with Great Lakes pride, including Varchas Whiskey – a premium bourbon and whiskey brand. The craft distillery utilizes high-end technology and state-of-the-art distilling advancements to make its craft unique and unforgettable, leaving a lasting legacy. To learn more about Shankar Distillers, visit www.shankardistillers.com/ or follow the distillery on LinkedIn, Facebook and X.

https://shankardistillers.com/