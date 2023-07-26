Milam & Greene Whiskey Unveils Rattlesnake Single Barrel Bourbon, The Third Edition in The Wildlife Collection 

BLANCO, Texas— Milam & Greene Whiskey is unveiling the third release in the Wildlife Collection, Rattlesnake Single Barrel Bourbon, a limited-edition, cask-strength, single-barrel whisky. Each single-barrel release in the Milam & Greene Wildlife Collection highlights the impact of Texas Hill Country weather on aging whiskey and honors the local Texas wildlife that thrives in this beautiful, but often challenging environment. Rattlesnake Single Barrel will be available exclusively on the Milam & Greene Whiskey website and in the distillery tasting room beginning at 3:00 p.m. (CST) on Wednesday, July 26.

Only 168 bottles are available from this extremely limited, high-proof release, which is pulled from cask #704. It is named for the most common venomous snake in Texas, the rattlesnake. There are 10 different types of rattlesnakes living in Texas, and the most common rattlesnake in Blanco and the surrounding Hill Country is the Western diamondback rattlesnake. The diamondback has a black-and-white banded tail and can grow up to four or five feet. Rattlesnakes prefer warm weather, and they are active in the spring and summer in central Texas. Milam & Greene whiskies age well in warm weather, and cask #704 is being called into action this summer.

“Our whiskey has a sense of place, and each release of the Wildlife Collection shows just how distinctly the Texas weather influences the flavors of whiskey aged here,” says Milam & Greene Whiskey CEO and master blender Heather Greene. “The Rattlesnake Single Barrel was aged for more than five years in Tennessee where it was distilled before being subjected to the extreme temperature swings in Texas. Aging Rattlesnake in both deep freezes and searing heat let the whiskey interact with the barrel more aggressively. It extracted richer oak and vanilla flavors, gave it a more lush texture, and increased the proof considerably.”

Milam & Greene Wildlife Collection Rattlesnake Single Barrel Bourbon was distilled in Tennessee with a mash bill of 84% corn, 8% rye, and 8% malted barley. It was barreled on March 8, 2016, and was bottled on July 5, 2023, at 127.64 proof, giving it plenty of bite. Rattlesnake Single Barrel was aged a total of seven years, three months, and 24 days in a char #3 new American oak barrel with five years and five months in Tennessee. It was aged an additional one year and 10 months in Blanco, Texas on the northside of the Milam & Greene Rickhouse 1, row 1, level 1, position 1 where it rested undisturbed, unrotated, and without climate control. During its time spent in Texas, this special cask whiskey endured two hard freezes, almost two full summers with daily triple-digit temperatures, and extensive drought.

Rattlesnake Single Barrel is a multi-faceted bourbon with a deep mahogany color. Its age is apparent on the nose with dusty oak scents at the front followed by cherry cobbler, pecan praline, and spearmint. The mouthfeel is full, oily, and rich with flavors layered with dark fruit, bit-o-honey candy, and anise. It has a lush finish with cherry cordial, coffee cake, and honey-roasted nut flavors, along with a touch of menthol.

“This whiskey is a cherry bomb all the way through,” says Rikk Munroe, Milam & Greene Whiskey distillery manager. “It has a great mouthfeel and hangs in the glass beautifully. This whiskey came out of the barrel at 127.64 proof, so it bites like a diamondback! We need to be careful when you’re moving barrels around the rickhouse.”

The seven-year-three-month-24-day-old Milam & Greene Rattlesnake Single Barrel is our oldest Wildlife Collection release to date and will be available for $149.99 only on the Milam & Greene website and in the distillery tasting room. This single barrel had a yield of just 168 bottles. As a very limited release, once this is gone, it’s gone. The second release of the Wildlife Collection – Bobcat Single Barrel – sold out online in just 3 minutes. A portion of the proceeds from the sale of each bottle of the Milam & Greene Wildlife Collection will go to benefit Texas Parks & Wildlife.

About Milam & Greene

Milam & Greene Whiskey is made by some of the world’s most experienced whiskey professionals, including CEO, master blender, and author, Heather Greene, and 30-year whiskey veteran and master distiller, Marlene Holmes. The Milam & Greene team distills in Blanco, Texas on copper pot stills as well as in Kentucky on classic column stills, using its proprietary yeast recipe and mash bill. Aging takes place in rickhouses located across four states in casks with an assortment of char levels for a variety of flavors resulting in the most thorough array of casks made and collected by any craft distiller. These casks become the ingredients from which its award-winning American whiskey range is batched to create perfection. Milam & Greene Whiskey believes in using the best people and ingredients to create delicious, award-winning whiskey for whiskey lovers.

For More Information:

https://milamandgreenewhiskey.com/ship/