Mile High Spirits Announces Four Limited Edition Fireside Bourbon Whiskeys

Mile High Spirits, the original and only fully operating urban distillery in the Mile High City and premier downtown nightlife and music venue, is excited to announce the release of four limited edition Fireside Whiskeys: Wheated Bourbon, Port Barrel Finish, Six-Year Single Barrel Bourbon and Champions Select chosen by the Colorado Avalanche’s after the 2022 Stanley Cup.

Mile High Spirits sets out to define more thoughtful flavored spirits with locally sourced ingredients. With a balance, complexity, and depth of flavor, this hyper-local whiskey aims to represent the forefront of Denver’s craft spirit culture.

“Mile High Spirits’s vision to expand its Fireside Bourbon offering by creating limited edition, aged whiskeys that showcase this exemplary grain is one I’m proud to shepherd,” says Mile High Spirits Founder, Wyn Ferrell. “ I look forward to continuing to tell Mile High Spirits’ story though our spirits made in-house.”

Mile High Spirits’ single barrel bourbons begin with Rocky Mountain water, Colorado corn, spicy rye and chocolate barley distilled in a German copper still. Every drop is then carefully aged in white oak barrels at the Denver Rackhouse. This delicately engineered process is what gives each barrel of Mile High Spirits bourbon its complex flavor profile. With notes of warm vanilla, campfire simple on the nose, dark chocolate and bold spices on the palate, the bourbon is finished with undertones of toasted sugar and toffee.

Mile High Spirits’ 5-year old Wheated Bourbon is distilled in house and offered at 133.1 proof. The 5-Year Old Port Barrel Finish is also distilled in house and offered at 105.6 proof with a Tawny Port Barrel finish. The Champions Select is distilled in house and was chosen by the Colorado Avalanche team after their 2022 Stanley Cup win. The Mile High Spirits Fireside Bourbon Whiskey Collection is available to purchase on pre-sale and is also sold onsite at their Tasting Room for a limited tie. Bottles start at $60.

About Mile High Spirits

Founded in 2011, Mile High Spirits, located in Denver’s downtown Ballpark neighborhood, is the original and only fully operating urban distillery in the Mile High City. Mile High Spirits is one of Denver’s favorite active distilleries, producing thousands of gallons of award-winning spirits every year: Fireside Bourbon, Denver Dry Gin, Elevate Vodka, Cuidado Tequila, and Peg Leg Rum, among others. Their product line is sold in over 3,000 retail stores and restaurants and available in 11 states and also ships nationwide online at drinkmhs.com/distillery. Mile High Spirits is also Denver’s premier downtown nightlife and music venue, hosting a variety of events and talent. They pride themselves on generous double pours, creative cocktails, and unique spirit infusions in their weekend distillery lounge.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkmhs.com/