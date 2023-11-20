Mile High Spirits Releases Three Fireside Whiskey Selects and Announces New Cuidado Almond Tequila

Mile High Spirits, the original and only fully operating urban distillery in the Mile High City and premier downtown nightlife and music venue, announces the release of three Fireside Whiskeys including Hazmat Bourbon, Rye Barrel Finish Bourbon, and Triple Rye Whiskey, as well as a new Cuidado Almond Tequila.

Mile High Spirits sets out to define thoughtful flavored spirits with locally sourced ingredients. With a balance, complexity, and depth of flavor, their hyper-local spirit lineup aims to represent the forefront of Denver’s craft spirit culture.

Mile High Spirits’ Fireside Single Barrel Bourbons begin with Rocky Mountain water, Colorado corn, and midwest barley distilled in a German copper still. Every drop is then carefully aged in white oak barrels at the Denver Rackhouse. This delicately engineered process is what gives each barrel of Mile High Spirits bourbon its complex flavor profile. With notes of warm vanilla, campfire on the nose, dark chocolate, and bold spices on the palate, the bourbon is finished with undertones of toasted sugar and toffee.

Fireside six-year-old Hazmat Bourbon is distilled in house and offered at 141.2 proof with notes of black pepper, cinnamon, and mint. Fireside six-year-old Rye Barrel Finish Bourbon is also distilled in house and offered at 105.6 proof and finished in a Rye 100 Barrel filled with German Chocolate Rye Whiskey. Fireside Triple Rye Whiskey is a six-year-old whiskey and 105.6 proof, made with midwest rolled rye, Colorado field rye, German chocolate rye, beechwood and smoked barley. The new Mile High Spirits Fireside Bourbon Whiskey collection is available to purchase online starting on November 17th and is now available for presale, using the presale link. The Fireside Bourbon collection will also be sold onsite at their Tasting Room for a limited time. Bottles start at $65.

Mile High Spirits’ Cuidado Tequila is expertly distilled from Casa Maestri in Jalisco, Mexico and cut with filtered Rocky Mountain Water before being bottled in its downtown Denver distillery. Mile High Spirits’ Cuidado Tequila sports bright notes of pepper and citrus with smooth undertones of vanilla bean and honeycomb. The limited edition Cuidado Almond Tequila infuses almond flavoring to compliment the sweet undertones. This delicately engineered process is what gives Mile High Spirits’ Cuidado Almond Tequila its complex flavor profile.

“Mile High Spirits’s vision to expand its spirits offering by creating a limited edition Cuidado Almond Tequila and a new Fireside Whiskey collection is one I’m proud to shepherd,” says Mile High Spirits Founder, Wyn Ferrell. “I look forward to continuing to tell Mile High Spirits’ story though our spirits made in-house.”

Mile High Spirits’ Cuidado Almond Tequila is available for purchase onsite at their Tasting Room located at 2201 Lawrence Street in Denver’s downtown Ballpark neighborhood and starts selling for $30.

Founded in 2011, Mile High Spirits, located in Denver’s downtown Ballpark neighborhood, is the original and only fully operating urban distillery in the Mile High City. Mile High Spirits is one of Denver’s favorite active distilleries, producing thousands of gallons of award-winning spirits every year: Fireside Bourbon, Denver Dry Gin, Elevate Vodka, Cuidado Tequila, and Peg Leg Rum, among others. Their product line is sold in over 3,000 retail stores and restaurants and available in 11 states and ships nationwide online at www.drinkmhs.com/distillery. Mile High Spirits is also Denver’s premier downtown nightlife and music venue, hosting a variety of events and talent. They pride themselves on generous double pours, creative cocktails, and unique spirit infusions in their weekend distillery lounge.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fireside-bourbon-whiskey-release-party-limited-edition-single-barrels-tickets-745710198277?aff=ebdsoporgprofile