Misunderstood Whiskey Co. Partners With JDJ Charitable Foundation

Misunderstood Whiskey Co. will partner with the JDJ Charitable Foundation during National Cancer Prevention Awareness Month to raise funds for the foundation which directly supports families battling cancer and cancer research. Bars and restaurants in select states around the nation will be showcasing a Hot Toddy with Misunderstood Ginger Spiced Whiskey in support of the cause. Consumers can take part in Misunderstood Whiskey’s “Have a Toddy, Help Somebody” campaign by purchasing a bottle online (shopmisunderstoodwhiskey.com) or at a local liquor store. Misunderstood Whiskey Co. will donate $1 for every bottle sold during February of 2023.

“This cause is personal for us as James, the founder of JDJ Foundation, has been a close friend for years,” said JD Recobs, co-founder of Misunderstood Whiskey Co. “We’ve seen the incredible work that James has done first-hand and the fact that Misunderstood can have a tangible impact on these families during a tough time moves us.”

The JDJ Charitable Foundation is a 501(C)(3) public non-profit that was started by James Blauvelt after losing both of his parents to cancer. The Foundation provides financial support to families battling cancer, grants scholarships to high school seniors affected by cancer, as well as funding cancer research. The money raised from the “Have a Toddy, Help Somebody” campaign will provide financial assistance to cancer families by reimbursing them for living, food, travel and other expenses during difficult times.

“We are so grateful to Misunderstood for supporting our charitable mission. As a fully volunteer-run nonprofit, I can promise every dollar raised will directly help cancer patients outside of the hospital. Fighting cancer can take a financial toll, whether you are forced to stop working, have to pay for rides to chemo or encounter expensive medical bills not covered by insurance. Our program puts dollars into action immediately to help relieve this financial burden,” said James Blauvelt, President JDJ Charitable Foundation.

Made from a blend of select bourbon and American whiskey and finished with two types of real ginger, the founders of Misunderstood Whiskey have come up with their own twist on the traditional toddy with recipes like the Maple Toddy and the Hibiscus Toddy.

MAPLE HOT TODDY

2 oz. Misunderstood Ginger Spiced Whiskey

.5 oz Maple Syrup

Squeeze of Fresh Orange

5 oz. Hot Water or Chamomile Tea

Combine all ingredients in a hot mug. Stir & garnish with cinnamon stick, star anise, and/or fresh lemon orange peel (optional).

HIBISCUS HOT TODDY

2 oz. Misunderstood Ginger Spiced Whiskey

.5 oz Honey Syrup

Squeeze fresh lemon

5 oz. Hibiscus Tea

Combine all ingredients in a hot mug. Stir & garnish with cinnamon stick, fresh lemon peel, and/or hibiscus flower (optional).

About Misunderstood Whiskey

Misunderstood Whiskey Co. started as a kitchen recipe by two best friends who set out to create fun, easy drinking whiskeys made with honest ingredients. Misunderstood Whiskey is delicately crafted to be approachable for newbies, yet balanced for whiskey enthusiasts. Misunderstood’s flagship whiskey is an American Whiskey blended with real ginger to mellow the finish, and is proudly bottled at 80 proof in Bardstown, KY. A leader in the category, the brand announced its second release, Misunderstood Oat Nog, otherwise known as America’s first hard oat nog, in 2022.

For More Information:

http://www.misunderstoodwhiskey.com/have-a-toddy