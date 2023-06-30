Monson Ranch Artisan Distillers Opens Its Doors in Washington

Washington State’s Monson Family, the team behind Goose Ridge Estate Vineyards and Winery, announces the opening of Monson Ranch Distillers, a small craft, family-owned distillery located in Prosser, Washington. With over eight decades of experience in the Washington agriculture community, the third and fourth generations of the Monson family together with prominent Washington Master Distiller Brian Morton are bringing this new venture to life.

Monson Ranch Distillers offers a full range of premium spirits. The portfolio includes VIDO Vodka, a Washington grape-based vodka, Feather & Folly Gin, a grape-based gin infused with six unique botanicals sourced from the Pacific Northwest and around the world and, 5 Arrow V.S.O.P. Brandy made from wine grapes and aged in oak barrels. VIDO Vodka and Feather & Folly Gin are available a select retailer nationwide, while 5 Arrow V.S.O.P. Brandy is offered exclusively at select Goose Ridge Tasting Rooms and the distillery.

“What makes Monson Ranch Distillers unique is our diverse array of resources from the Monson family’s ranch here in the Columbia Valley, where we are able to control every step of the process for a complete farm to bottle experience,” explained Brian Morton, Master Distiller at Monson Ranch Distillers. “From the vineyards and new rye and corn plantings at the Goose Gap ranch, to our state-of-the-art distillery, we’re truly able to touch every aspect of production. This gives each spirit we produce an authentic sense of place reflecting the family’s Washington farming heritage.”

Bill Monson, Goose Ridge Estate Vineyard and Winery President, commented, “Monson Ranch Distillers and our spirits business was built to honor our family’s 80-year history in agriculture and farming right here in Washington State. Myself, along with my two sisters Valerie and Molly, are honored to introduce our family-owned craft distillery with premium, Washington-made spirits to our consumers far and wide.”

The Monson Ranch Distillers facility was built with state-of-the-art equipment, which consists of three 25-foot-tall column continuous stills and a 700-gallon Copper Pot Still. Monson Ranch Distillers also offers testing protocols to ensure quality and consistency throughout the distillation process, and a bottling line, with the capabilities of filling a wide variety of round bottle shapes. The distillery also features a barrel room and offers long-term storage.

In addition to developing its own spirits brands, Monson Ranch Distillers offers turnkey custom services to new distilleries, existing distillers, retailers and brand owners, ensuring the highest levels of quality control. Custom partners have the flexibility to define their own product and mash bill, creating their own identity throughout the distillation process with the distillery’s highly qualified and experienced production team. Spirits offered for custom services include Brandy, Rye Whiskey, Wheat Bourbon, Rye High, Rum, Vodka and Gin.

Monson Ranch Distillers is currently open to visitors by appointment only. The distillery’s gin, vodka and brandy can also be found at Goose Ridge Winery tasting rooms in Richland and Woodinville, as well as select retailers.

About Monson Ranch Distillers

Monson Ranch Distillers is led by the third and fourth generations of Monson ranchers together with Master Distiller Brian Morton to create their uniquely crafted spirits. Starting with cattle feed lots, the foundation of Monson Ranch was built in the 1930’s as the family started climbing its way up in the Washington agriculture community. The distillery offers a full range of premium spirits, including VIDO Vodka, Feather & Folly Gin, 5 Arrow Brandy and others. With Sustainable WA certified vineyards, orchards and new rye and corn plantings at the Monson family ranch in Goose Gap and a state-of-the-art distillery in Eastern Washington, Monson Ranch Distillers controls the process from farm to bottle. Spirits from Monson Ranch Distiller honor the family’s Washington farming heritage.

For More Information:

https://monsonranchdistillers.com/