Mount Gay Rum Announces Après the Day Series

Mount Gay,the world’s oldest running rum distillery dating back to 1703, is toasting to summer and encouraging cocktail enthusiasts to create meaningful moments with the unveiling of its Après the Day Series. Made in the birthplace of rum for over 300 years, Mount Gay is a champion of great tasting rum and utilizes a variety of casks to provide a depth of flavor. Channeling these distinct flavors and the spirit of the season, Mount Gay is creating special après moments, from curated cocktail kits to pop-up experiences, to help fans Taste the Good Life alongside summer activities, no matter where they are.

Wherever summer adventures may lead, the Après the Day Series elevates each occasion with delicious cocktails. Kicking off the series, Mount Gay unveils its limited-edition “Après the Day Cocktail Kit” with Cocktail Courier, including ingredients for Barbados Peach Tea cocktails to sip on alongside a custom City Bonfire and smore’s kit. Mount Gay will then deploy a Mobile Rum Shop at hot spots in the Hamptons and Los Angeles, to bring summer après moments to life in early August.

“Mount Gay Rum is the perfect pairing to any summer occasion; I especially enjoy it after spending a day in the sun or out on the water making unforgettable memories with friends and family,” said Lauren Trickett, Mount Gay Rum National Brand Ambassador. “Summer is all about kicking back and taking in the moment, and I’m excited to help bring this series directly to Mount Gay fans so they find their own way to Taste the Good Life, whether attending one of Mobile Rum Shop or enjoying the kits at any summer occasion.”

Beginning today through August 19, the limited-edition “Après the Day Cocktail Kit” will be available on Cocktail Courier for $69.99 SRP, offering summer essentials to enjoy post-beach, after a sailing excursion or while catching up with friends. Each kit features ingredients to mix up delicious Barbados Peach Tea cocktails, including Mount Gay Eclipse, along with a customized City Bonfire and smore’s kit with a Nutella twist to complement Mount Gay Eclipses’ tasting notes. Additionally, Mount Gay will offer fans a chance to win a special Après the Day ‘Celebration Pack’ featuring ingredients to stir up a Barbados Peach Tea, along with a $100 Cocktail Courier gift card to purchase a bottle of Eclipse. The winner will also receive a customized City Bonfire, smore’s kit and other summer essentials for your next at-home gathering via a giveaway on @CocktailCourier’s Instagram starting July 26th.

The Mobile Rum Shop will pop-up coast to coast featuring Mount Gay cocktails, tasty bites, and a chance to pick up some summer swag. On August 4 and 5, those heading to the Hamptons are invited to visit the pop-up at the Montauk Yacht Club from 3pm-7pm EST. The one-of-a-kind experience will then head to Los Angeles on August 10 at Belles Beach House from 3pm-8pm PST.

Can’t wait to enjoy a refreshing Mount Gay Rum cocktail? Head to www.mountgayrum.com or follow us at @MountGayRum for additional cocktail recipes to shake up all summer long.

