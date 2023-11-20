Mystic Farm and Distillery Announces Public Stock Offering

DURHAM, N.C.— Mystic Farm and Distillery, the Durham based producer of award-winning Broken Oak bourbon (as well as the new Mystic Galactic bourbon to be aged in outer space), unseated Kentucky bourbon producers in a shocking upset when the elite judges at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition declared Mystic’s Broken Oak 2023’s “Best Small Batch Bourbon Up to 5 Years”. “We know our bourbons are world-class, and we were humbled by the double-gold this year after two consecutive golds in 2021 and 2022. For Broken Oak to beat out 400+ other bourbons is amazing since production only started in late 2016,” said Jonathan Blitz, Founder.

Like all of Mystic’s bourbons, Broken Oak was handcrafted from grain that Mystic grows on leased acreage in Hillsborough, North Carolina, and mashed using water drawn directly from a well below the distillery. The 45% wheat mashbill and #4 charred barrels were selected to highlight the unique growing and aging conditions in North Carolina’s Piedmont region. “As soon as the award became public multiple firms and individuals offered us capital to grow the business. We have remained debt-free and profitable, and we’ve never sold equity, so taking a large check from a single investor or a big spirits company raised concerns about interference with our way of making spirits,” said Blitz. What the Company needed was a way to tap into the enthusiasm of its fanbase who happily buy up Mystic’s ultra-premium and luxury bourbons that average over $90/bottle. “We wanted to invite everyone who enjoys drinking and sharing our carefully crafted products to participate in our next phase of growth,” added Blitz.

Mystic’s equity raise was launched under SEC Regulation CF, which allows US companies to raise capital from the public. Having sold more than 20% of the offering in the first three weeks, it seems like Mystic’s equity is as sought after as their bourbon. While SEC regulations prohibit the Company from discussing offering terms in public statements, full details about the offering including CPA reviewed financials are available on the StartEngine offering page.

For More Information:

https://www.startengine.com/offering/mystic