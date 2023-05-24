Nate Phippen Selected to Lead Breakthru Colorado

After a successful tenure leading the Wisconsin market, Nate Phippen will move west to serve as Executive Vice President, Breakthru Colorado. Phippen led the Wisconsin market to achieve marked growth and consistently deliver beyond expectations, and he will continue this performance trajectory in Colorado’s craft beer-heavy market.

“Nate has long proven himself to be a trusted, high-performing leader in our Central Region and I am excited to see what he can do out West,” said Jeremy Tostrup, Region President, West U.S. “Breakthru Colorado has a dynamic portfolio focused on Total Beverage Alcohol, including or complemented by a great craft and imported beer portfolio, and Nate’s deep industry experience along with his keen eye for identifying opportunities for growth and innovation will serve our associates, customers and suppliers well. Nate’s expertise has driven Breakthru’s success and outstanding reputation in every market he has been in, and I look forward to working with him in Colorado.”

Phippen has served as EVP, Breakthru Wisconsin since 2014, where he consistently demonstrated a deep understanding of the market dynamics that powered his execution of company and supplier strategy. He led the team to win many new supplier partnerships in the market, including Treasury Wine Estates, Duckhorn and Whistlepig, and earned recognition as 2016 Distributor of the Year for Brown-Forman. Among many other roles in his 28 years of experience, Phippen previously served as Vice President of the Avant/Premier Division for Wirtz Beverage Illinois.

About Breakthru Beverage Group

Breakthru Beverage Group is one of the leading alcohol wholesalers in the United States and the largest broker in Canada representing a full total beverage alcohol portfolio of spirits, wine and beer. Breakthru is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion and supports a wide range of notable organizations as well as local charitable initiatives across its North American footprint. Across all markets, Breakthru aligns a nimble and insightful approach to sales, marketing and operations. Family ownership is active in the business and committed to being stewards of heritage and champions of innovation.

For More Information:

https://www.breakthrubev.com/Colorado