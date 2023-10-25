Nc’nean Distillery Introduces Its Organic Single Malt to the Canadian Market

Nc’nean Distillery proudly announces its strategic partnership with Craftwork Spirits to introduce Scotland’s leading certified organic Single Malt to the Canadian market.

The inaugural release from Nc’nean via Craftwork Spirits is the Nc’nean Organic Single Malt Whisky. This exceptional whisky recently achieved significant recognition, earning a gold medal at the prestigious US Spirits Rating and a Double Gold at the esteemed San Francisco Spirits Competition.

Adding to its accolades, Nc’nean was honoured with the Craft Producer of the Year 2023 award at the Icons of Whisky Scotland Awards. Additionally, the distillery received a distinguished B Corp certification, acknowledging its steadfast commitment to sustainability.

Established in March 2017 by Annabel Thomas, Nc’nean’s core values are innovation and sustainability. It stands as the sole fully organic operational whisky distillery in Scotland, and is powered entirely by renewable energy. This commitment has earned the distillery a verified net zero status for carbon emissions from its operations (scopes 1 and 2). Additionally, Nc’nean utilizes 100% recycled glass for its bottles, (marking an industry-first initiative in the Scotch Whisky sector), resulting in a 40% reduction in carbon emissions compared to using virgin glass.

Craftwork Spirits & Beverages Limited is an Alberta-based importer of premium craft whisky and spirits from around the world, and has been selected as a key partner by Nc’nean to help introduce them to the Canadian market. This collaboration is particularly fitting, given Canada’s position as the leading global export market for Scotch whisky, by value. Recent consumer surveys indicate a substantial preference, with nearly 78% of millennial consumers prioritizing the purchase of products that are organic, natural, and environmentally conscious.

Founder and CEO of Nc’nean, Annabel Thomas, expressed excitement about the partnership and the expansion into the Canadian market. “Sharing our story of sustainability and innovation with Canadian consumers is a significant milestone for us. We know there is great demand across Canada for products which respect our beautiful planet, and partnering with Craftwork Spirits, a national importer focused on craft spirits, is pivotal in helping us access these conscious consumers looking for quality spirits. Craftwork have a remarkable track record of showcasing boutique whisky brands in the Canadian market and we can’t wait for the partnership to grow.”

Jarka Winters, Co-Founder of Craftwork Spirits, added: “We are very proud and excited to be working with the team at Nc’nean to bring Scotland’s leading certified organic Single Malt to Canada. We know that whisky lovers and enthusiasts have been waiting a long time for Nc’nean to arrive on local shelves, and we are thrilled to finally be able to bring it to them.”

Nc’nean’s signature organic Single Malt Whisky is crafted from carefully sourced organic Scottish barley, benefiting from the region’s natural yields. The deliberate fermentation and distillation processes accentuate the delicate, fruity flavours within the spirit. The whisky matures in specially treated red wine and American whiskey barrels, alongside a select number of sherry casks, creating its distinctive body and sweetness. The end result is a remarkably smooth and elegant whisky, featuring prominent notes of citrus, peach, apricot, and spice, ideally complemented with soda water in a classic highball.

Nc’nean Organic Single Malt Whisky will be available in select specialty retailers across Alberta starting this November.

For More Information:

https://ncnean.com/pages/north-america