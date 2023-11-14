Neat’s Low-ABV Soju Inspired Spirit Launches In The U.S.

Neat is a better-for-you, low-abv spirit inspired by flavored Korean soju recently launched online in three flavors – Cucumber Lime Mint, Strawberry Basil and Pineapple Ginger.

Neat Beverages is a reflection of its founders Asian American identities. Perry and Michael grew up in first-generation immigrant households and were raised with the cultural values of their families’ heritages while experiencing an American lifestyle. They learned to merge their cultural values with Western ones, often finding ways to bridge the gap through food or shared experiences. On one hand, Neat is paying homage to the imported Korean sojus that Asians and Asian Americans are familiar with when they eat KBBQ, sing karaoke, or just enjoy together with friends. On the other hand, Neat can be a category-defining drink for the U.S. that feels approachable at any social occasion, as synonymous as drinking a beer or wine.

You can find Neat on the company’s site, at @drinkneat on instagram, or @drink.neat on TikTok.

For More Information:

https://www.drinkneat.co