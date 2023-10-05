Never Say Die Ventures Beyond Bourbon With Sweet Mash American Rye

Independent craft Bourbon, Never Say Die, has launched its first rye whiskey which uses a sweet mash rather than a sour mash like the majority of Kentucky whiskeys and has a mash bill of 56 % rye, 33 % corn, 11% malted barley. The result is a well-balanced and rounded profile that offers punchy spices and buttery richness layered with top notes of citrus and green herbs.

Never Say Die Rye Whiskey follows the same unique trans-Atlantic ageing process as the brand’s award-winning Bourbons, the small-batch Rye is transported in its original casks from Kentucky to the UK for a second maturation at White Peak Distillery in Derbyshire. The contrasting climatic conditions of this journey combined with the increased agitation of the liquid as it makes its maritime voyage across the Atlantic, results in the spirit’s distinctive and pronounced flavour profile that is beyond its years.

Never Say Die co-founder, Brian Luftman, says:

“More than anything, Never Say Die is a labor of love and driven by our ambition to create interesting and never seen before whiskeys. Our take on an American Rye continues to go against the grain and we are delighted to launch it not only to UK drinkers, but also across Europe.

“In addition to our signature aging process, that follows in the hoof steps of our legendary namesake racehorse, the Rye is made using a proprietary ‘sweet mash’ which results in a smoother, more flavorful whiskey. These elements, along with generous use of corn in the mash bill, all come together to remind the drinker of their favorite Kentucky Bourbon, but with the unmistakable flavor, spice and intrigue of a rye whiskey.

“Never Say Die Rye is bottled at a punchy, but drinkable ABV of 52.5% or 105 proof, which pays homage to the #5 silks that Never Say Die, the famous thoroughbred champion, wore in his thrilling 33-1 upset victory at the 1954 Epsom Derby.”

Never Say Die Rye Whiskey is made with an innovative infusion mash process that not only uses 60% less energy than the manufacturing standard, but also yields a more balanced and flavourful distillate. It is then column distilled with a chemical-free, clean steam boiler, before being aged in new, air-dried #4 char barrels for a minimum of 5 years.

For More Information:

https://neversaydiebourbon.com/