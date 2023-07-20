New 30-Year-Old GlenAllachie Announced

Independent Scotch whisky firm The GlenAllachie announces the next iteration of its oldest and most exclusive core range expression: The GlenAllachie 30-year-old Cask Strength Batch 3.

Spearheaded by long-standing whisky maker Billy Walker, who celebrated reaching a half-century in the industry last year, the leading single malt producer was met with substantial global demand upon the release of previous batches of the vintage release.

Batch 3 (UK RRSP £670) – a limited release of just 2,400 bottles worldwide – is encased in a luxurious royal blue presentation box with suedette cushioning and gold foil detailing.

The third instalment unifies outstanding casks that held antique Speyside single malt dating back to the early 1990s: an assemblage of Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso Sherry hogsheads, as well as several American virgin oak casks.

The exceptional quality whisky was extensively monitored before being hand-selected by expert blender Walker from the distillery’s impressive stocks exceeding 50,000 casks across 16 on-site warehouses.

Said to “embody Sherry-matured indulgence”, the rare Scotch whisky’s flavour profile boasts sophisticated waves of rich espresso, chocolate-covered hazelnuts, grated ginger and stewed plums.

Once expertly blended by Walker, the distinctly elegant single malt was bottled at its natural cask strength of 48.9% ABV, without the addition of artificial colouring and unchill filtered.

Reflecting on the super-premium release, Walker comments:

“The GlenAllachie team and I are thrilled to bring the next batch of our oldest core expression to market. Bottlings of this age and quality undeniably demonstrate the reward for patience and perseverance in whisky making.

“Our heather honey-forward distillate stands up well to ageing in rich Sherry wood, and the casks selected for this bottling certainly showcase this incredible union. Expect a refined whisky that exudes notes of rich cocoa, orange zest, honeycomb and cinnamon – a true delight.”

The GlenAllachie 30-year-old Cask Strength Batch 3 will become increasingly available from global specialist retailers over the coming weeks, with a UK RRSP of £670.

About GlenAllachie

One of Scotland’s few independently owned and managed distilleries, The GlenAllachie is led by industry veteran, Billy Walker, who boasts over a half-century’s tenure in whisky. With an emphasis on wood policy, The GlenAllachie’s cask budget for 2023 stands at an eye-watering £2.7m/$3.3m. With 16 on-site warehouses holding over 50,000 casks, we have complete control of the end-to-end maturation process.

The GlenAllachie focuses on quality over quantity, which is why we chose to reduce our production capacity from 4 million to around 800,000 Litres of Alcohol and increase our fermentation period to 160 hours for an ester-rich, fruity spirit.

We believe age and integrity matter, which is why all our whiskies carry an age statement, and are bottled at a minimum of 46% ABV, natural colour and non-chill filtered for maximum flavour experience.

Our other brands are MacNair’s Boutique House of Spirits – encompassing Lum Reek Blended Malt Scotch Whisky and Exploration Rum – and White Heather Blended Scotch Whisky.

Tasting Notes

The GlenAllachie 30-year-old Cask Strength Batch 3 – 48.9% ABV

Colour: Deeply Rich Mahogany.

Nose: Bursting with roasted almonds, honey and orchard fruits, with hints of worn leather and butterscotch, followed by orange zest and dark chocolate.

Taste: Lashings of grape must, hazelnut and honeycomb, followed by citrus fruits, toffee brittle and hints of ginger spice, with cinnamon and mocha on the finish.

