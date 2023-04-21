New Amsterdam Vodka Launches Win(surance) Program Just In Time for 2023 Stanley Cup Playoff Celebrations

MODESTO, Calif.— The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs are upon us, and New Amsterdam Vodka, the official vodka of the National Hockey League (NHL) and the unofficial vodka of at-home hockey viewing parties, knows that means enthusiastic, jump-through-the-TV-screen celebrations are upon us, too. Together with the NHL, they’re offering fans a chance to claim their New Amsterdam Vodka Win(surance), a new kind of “insurance” to cover all the spilled drinks, viewing party food shortages and any other mishaps that happen during 2023 Stanley Cup Playoff celebrations.

No one knows about clumsy mishaps more than avid sports fan and famed former TV accountant Brian Baumgartner, which is why he’s jumped at the chance to be New Amsterdam Vodka’s first-ever Win(surance) policyholder.

“As an avid sports fan, I know the spills and mishaps that come from celebrating your team can add up – especially during a nail biter playoff season,” said Brian Baumgartner, spokesperson and first policyholder of New Amsterdam Vodka Win(surance). “That’s why I’m excited to partner with New Amsterdam Vodka as the first Win(surance) policyholder, which will help ensure I stay out of the sin-bin this NHL postseason.”

If chosen, Win(surance) policyholders will receive an official policy card along with an HSA (hockey savings account) card with $100 to put towards needs such as a cleaning bill or a snack and mixer restock.

“New Amsterdam Vodka wants your 2023 Stanley Cup Playoff celebrations to be as smooth as your vodka,” said Brandon Lieb, VP of Spirits at Gallo. “Together with the NHL, we’re encouraging fans to celebrate wins together, the bigger and bolder the celebration, the better. And, if you experience a few party penalties along the way, Win(surance) has got you covered…literally.”

For a chance to become a policyholder, NHL fans can skate over to navwinsurance.com beginning at 9am ET on April 18 to enter, and new policyholders will be selected every Tuesday through May 16.

New Amsterdam Vodka 80 proof is available at retailers nationwide for $10.99. The 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs begin April 18 and can be watched live on ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, TBS and TNT.

NHL, the NHL Shield and the word mark and image of the Stanley Cup are registered trademarks and the Stanley Cup Playoffs logo is a trademark of the National Hockey League. NHL 2023. All Rights Reserved.

About New Amsterdam Vodka

New Amsterdam Vodka was introduced in 2011 and is the fastest spirits brand in history to reach one million cases and five million cases. An inspiring player in the spirits industry, the brand has won various awards and proven to deliver exceptional quality and sleek style. New Amsterdam Vodka comes in an array of award-winning expressions, including: our signature 80 Proof Vodka, 100 Proof Vodka, Peach, Pineapple, Raspberry, Apple, Lemon, Grapefruit, Mango, Red Berry, Coconut, Orange and Passionfruit. New Amsterdam is part of Spirit of Gallo, an award-winning spirits portfolio that includes E&J Brandy, High Noon and more.

About Spirit of Gallo

For nearly a half a century, the Gallo family has been growing its portfolio of spirits brands. Spirit of Gallo’s mission is to build the next great American spirits company and to meet the changing needs of consumers. Spirit of Gallo represents 24 brands and is now the fourth largest spirits supplier in the United States by volume. Some of the award-winning brands include New Amsterdam Vodka, E & J Brandy, Horse Soldier Bourbon, Tequila Komos, Camarena Tequila, RumChata, Pink Whitney, RumHaven, Stratusphere Gin, and the break-out, spirit-based hard seltzer, High Noon. Additionally, the portfolio contains an impressive list of both owned and imported luxury spirits such as The Dalmore Single Malt Scotch, Germain-Robin Brandy, Amaro Montenegro, Don Fulano Tequila and Lo-Fi Aperitifs.

