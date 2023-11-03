New Riff Distilling Expands Distribution to Arkansas

Newport, KY — Independently-owned New Riff Distilling announced it is now distributing its Kentucky-made bourbons, ryes and gins across Arkansas, the 27th state in which its products are available. Arkansas Wine & Spirits Wholesale, based in Little Rock, is the distributor for the state.

“We are excited to finally bring New Riff products to Arkansas,” said New Riff Director of Sales and incoming President Mollie Lewis. “We’ve heard from whiskey fans in Arkansas for years and believe this is a great opportunity to grow and expand our brand.” “We have a fantastic distribution partner in Arkansas Wine and Spirits and are grateful for their hard work and collaboration in making this launch possible.”

Products available across Arkansas include New Riff’s Bottled in Bond Bourbon, Bottled in Bond Rye, 6 Year 100% Malted Rye Whiskey, Kentucky Wild Gin and Kentucky Wild Gin Bourbon Barrel Aged.

Arkansas Wine & Spirits began in 2017, with the leadership team bringing decades of experience in the beer, wine and spirits industries to the project. Initially focused on wine, they expanded to include spirits in 2019 and began cultivating a portfolio of distinctive products in categories underserved in Arkansas.

“We strive to develop true partnerships with our suppliers, retailers and consumers in order to bring the highest level of service to the market,” said Clayton Belknap, president and CFO. “Additionally, we have given as much attention and care in the curation of our team as our portfolio — from sales, to delivery, to warehouse, to the back office.” Despite being a newer distributor in the market, Belknap said the company’s attention to detail across all facets of distribution has led them to become one of the state’s premier beverage distributors.

Bourbon and rye are made with traditional sour mash methods and bottled-in-bond without chill filtration.?New Riff sources its water from an aquifer under the distillery, accessed via a 100’ deep private well and providing water with four times as much dissolved minerals than found in other water supplies.?New Riff believes in?transparency,?so all products feature an age statement and the?mashbills?are public.?

About New Riff



New Riff is an independently-owned distillery in Northern Kentucky — the gateway to bourbon country. In 2014, founder Ken Lewis, a visionary Kentucky liquor retailer and entrepreneur, saw a need for a new riff on an old tradition when it came to Kentucky bourbon. The Newport, Ky., distillery produces bourbon, rye and Kentucky Wild Gin. Bourbon and rye are also available in single barrel selections, and the distillery boasts a popular private barrel selection program. The modern venue hosts a variety of events and offers an on-site bar, The Aquifer.

