New RTD Spirits: Spindrift Spiked, Deep Eddy and SWAY Release Summer-Inspired Sips

As the sunshine begins to stick around, many RTD cocktail producers are beginning to roll out summer-inspired sips. In this gallery, Atomic Coffee Roasters makes its first foray into the spirits world with an espresso martini offering, U.K.-based Funkin Cocktails splashes down in the U.S. and SoulBoxer expands its lineup of ready-to-pour bottled cocktails.

Barr Hill Gin x The Beer Guy

Vermont-based Barr Hill Gin has teamed up with The Beer Guy to launch its first canned cocktail, Gin & Tonic. The new offering is crafted with gin, tonic made from cinchona tree bark, lemongrass, citrus and Barr Hill honey. Bar Hill Gin & Tonic (9.3% ABV) is available at grocery stores, convenience stores and gas stations across Vermont for $19.99 per 4-pack of 12 oz. cans. For more information, visit barrhill.com.

FUNKIN

Funkin Cocktails has splashed into the U.S. with its three bestselling flavors: Passion Fruit Martini (vodka-based), Piña Colada (rum-based) and Strawberry Daiquiri (rum-based). Canned at 5% ABV, the nitro-infused cocktails are currently distributed in California and Florida by Southern Glazer’s. All three flavors are available in 4-packs of 200ml cans for $13.99. For more information, visit funkincocktails.com.

Deep Eddy Vodka

Deep Eddy Vodka has expanded its lineup of hard seltzer with the addition of Deep Eddy Vodka + Tea Hard Seltzers. Available in three varieties at launch – Lemon Tea, Sweet Tea and Peach Tea – the new offerings are crafted with vodka, tea, juice and “a hint of bubbles.” Each 12 oz. can (4.5% ABV) contains 180 calories. Deep Eddy Vodka + Tea Hard Seltzers are available at retailers nationwide for $16.99 per 6-pack. For more information, visit deepeddyvodka.com.

Atomic Black

Danvers, Massachusetts-based Atomic Coffee has made its first foray into the spirits world with the release of Atomic Black Espresso Martini. Bottled at 27% ABV, the vodka-based cocktail is made with a signature blend of specialty-grade coffees from Ethiopia, Honduras and Nicaragua. Atomic Black Spirits is a spin-out of Atomic Coffee Roasters that recently launched through Carolina Wine and Spirits. Atomic Black Espresso Martini is currently available at restaurants and liquor stores throughout The Bay State. For more information, visit atomicblack.co.

SoulBoxer

SoulBoxer has expanded its lineup of ready-to-pour bottled cocktails with three new releases: Negroni (64 proof), Whiskey Sour (54 Proof) and Lakehouse Punch (62 proof, made with rum and brandy). The new additions join SoulBoxer’s existing lineup including Brandy Old Fashioned, Bourbon Old Fashioned and Manhattan. Negroni, Whiskey Sour and Lakehouse Punch will soon be available for purchase via the brand’s website. For more information, visit soulboxer.com.

SWAY By MadTree

Under its SWAY brand, MadTree has launched a new Pool Party variety 8-pack of vodka sodas featuring Pineapple Coconut, Orange Passion Fruit, Watermelon Mint and Mango Dragon Fruit flavors. Each can (4.5% ABV) has zero sugar and contains 90 calories. SWAY Pool Party variety pack is available throughout Cincinnati, Dayton and Northern Kentucky. For more information, visit madtree.com.

Hello Soju

Entertainment and multimedia holding group The Hello Group debuted its first product, Hello Soju Seltzer, at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Available in six flavors – Watermelon, Peach, Green Grape, Lemon Yuzu, Lychee and Asian Pear – the seltzer is canned at 7% ABV. Hello Soju Seltzer is available for pre-order via the brand’s website for $14.99 per single-flavor 4-pack or $26.99 per variety 8-pack. For more information, visit hellosoju.com.

Spindrift Spiked

Spindrift Spiked has unveiled the newest flavor to join its lineup of hard seltzers, Strawberry Lemonade. The nostalgic flavor (4% ABV) is crafted with strawberries, lemon and lime juice, sparkling water and alcohol made from fermented cane sugar. Spindrift Spiked Strawberry Lemonade is available in an 8-pack at retailers across New England, Chicagoland, Colorado, Florida, Kansas, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Southern California, Tennessee and Washington. For more information, visit spindriftspiked.com.