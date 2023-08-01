New RTD Spirits: Summer Sips From J. Rieger & Co., Seagram’s and RIKI

With summer in full swing, many ready-to-drink cocktail makers are releasing sun-inspired sips. In this gallery, former bachelorette JoJo Fletcher enters the beverage space with an Amalfi Coast-inspired beverage, J. Rieger & Co. Distillery launches an “Electric” new line and Sunshine Punch seeks to evoke a sense of nostalgia.

Monaco Cocktails

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Monaco is showing off a new look for its lineup of canned cocktails. The revamped monochrome cans feature an “established in 2012” emblem with a refreshed logo that highlights the brand’s signature rooster. Available in five flavors – Citrus Rush, Watermelon Crush, Lime Crush, Sun Crush and Blue Crush – the cocktails are canned at 9% ABV and are currently available at convenience stores nationwide for $2.50-$2.99 per 12 oz. can. For more information, visit drinkmonaco.com.

Sait Spritz

Former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher has entered the beverage world with the launch of Saint Spritz. Made in collaboration with her sister-in-law Mallory, the canned cocktail is a new twist on the popular Aperol Spritz. Each 12 oz. can of wine-based spritz contains 5% ABV and is free of Red Dye 40 or Yellow 6. Saint Spritz Amalfi is available via the brand’s website for $50 per 8-pack. For more information, visit saintspritz.com.

Electric Park

Kansas City, Missouri-based distillery J. Rieger & Co. has expanded its portfolio with the debut of Electric Park Canned Cocktails. Electric Park, which refers to the historic district in which the distillery sits, will launch with two flavors of vodka sodas created in partnership with The University of Kansas: Beak ‘Em Berry and Kansas Cooler. A portion of sales will support responsible drinking programs at The University of Kansas. Electric Park Canned Cocktails (4.5% ABV) are currently only available for pickup. For more information, visit jriegerco.com.

Novo Fogo

Novo Fogo Cachaça is sporting a new look both inside and outside the can following a recent rebrand. Available in three flavors – Lime, Passionfruit and Mango – the organic Brazilian cocktails provide a carbonated twist on Brazil’s national cocktail, the Caipirinha. The new, colorful design of the 12 oz. sleek cans was designed in collaboration with Grammy-nominated dance music duo Sofi Tukker. Each can (9% ABV) contains 1.8 cocktails per serving. Novo Fogo’s cocktails are available for a SRP of $3.75 per can or $14.99 per 4-pack. For more information, visit novofogo.com.

RIKI Spirits

RIKI Spirits is making a splash in the Colorado market with its release of a canned cocktail line spanning three categories featuring spirits from Breckenridge Distillery. The vodka-based sparkling water (7% ABV) is available in Lime, Lemon, Cranberry, Black Cherry, Pineapple and Mango flavors while the tequila-based offering (7% ABV) comes in Lime and Grapefruit varieties. Meanwhile, the whiskey-based beverage (7%) is available in Cherry. RIKI Spirits’ canned cocktail line is available at select retailers nationwide. For more information, visit rikispirits.com.

6666 Grit & Glory

Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has teamed up with 101 studios and producer David Glasser to launch a new line of spirit-based ranch waters and RTD cocktails under the 6666 Grit & Glory banner. The 5.9% ABV vodka cocktails (Strawberry Daiquiri, Margarita and Paloma) sold in 12 oz. slim can 4-packs ($9.99 SRP) started in Meijer stores in the Midwest and Save Mart in Northern California. The brand also launched higher ABV items, including a 26% ABV Old Fashioned and 15% ABV Margarita and American Mule in 200 mL 4-pack cans ($19.99 SRP). For more information, visit 6666gritandglory.com.

Sunshine Punch

Sunshine Punch is seeking to provide consumers with nostalgia through the release of its ready-to-serve cocktail made from orange, creme, rum and vodka. The new offering (18% ABV) is now rolling out in 750ml bottles with a SRP of $24.95 at retail stores in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Louisiana, Texas, Alabama and Mississippi. For more information, visit sunshinepunch.me.

Seagram’s

Seagram’s Escapes has expanded its Spiked (8% ABV) portfolio with the addition of five new tropical flavors: Pineapple Cherry, Blood Orange Peach and Passionfruit Margarita along with two flavors that will be part of its rotating Tiki Series, Tiki Punch and Mai Tai. Tiki Punch is available now through August and Mango Mai Tai will be available from September to February. For more information, visit seagramsescapes.com.

Mother’s Milk

The latest in a new crop of coconut water-based RTD cocktails, New York-based Mother’s Milk is a higher ABV (9%) take on the drink, featuring vodka with a flourish of shiso and mint. Touting a balance of booze and healthy electrolytes and antioxidants, the 8.4 oz canned cocktail is currently distributed in New York City by Park Street. For more information, visit drinkmothersmilk.com.

Right Coast Spirits

Right Coast Spirits, a joint venture between Flying Dog, Harpoon and Saranac craft breweries, has whipped up its newest product: Margarita Whips. Available in four flavors at launch – Lime, Strawberry, Cranberry and Mango – the tequila-based RTD canned cocktail line (7.5%) features a whipped fruit finish. Right Coast Spirits also produces a line of Vodka Whips, which debuted last year. The brand’s Vodka Whips and Margarita Whips are available in variety 8-packs in select states. For more information, visit rightcoastspirits.com.