New RTD Spirits: Tip Top Cocktails, Grey Goose, Boston Beer Bring Sips For Spring

Though summer is still several months away, some ready-to-drink cocktail makers are looking to kick off the season early with their new releases. In this gallery, Jennifer Lopez makes her first foray into the category with a line of lightly sparkling cocktails, Boston Beer Company announces its new “bang-for-your-buck” brand and Tip Top Proper Cocktails expands its portfolio of classic low-ball cocktails.

Tip Top Proper Cocktails

Atlanta-based Tip Top expanded its lineup of RTD canned cocktails with the addition of Gin Martini. The new offering (66% ABV) is crafted with dry gin and vermouth and joins the brand’s lineup of other low-ball classic cocktails, such as the Manhattan, Negroni and Espresso Martini. Tip Top Proper Cocktails Gin Martini is currently available in 4-packs of 100ml cans at retailers across Colorado, Georgia, New Jersey and New York. Orders can also be placed on the brand’s site for shipping to 41 states. For more information, visit tiptopcocktails.com.

NightOwl

NightOwl splashed into the red hot espresso martini category with its two debut products: Vodka Espresso Martini and Tequila Espresso Martini. Canned at 12.5% ABV, both styles are offered in 4-packs of 12 oz. cans for a suggested retail price of $19.99. NightOwl’s espresso martinis are currently available in 38 states via its direct-to-consumer website. The brand also plans to self-distribute across New York and Florida via alignment with Park Street. For more information, visit drinknightowl.com.

OTR Premium Cocktails

OTR Premium Cocktails has unveiled the first Midori Sour offered in a RTD format, the brand claims. The limited edition cocktail features midori melon liqueur infused with Japanese melons, vodka and notes of lemon and lime. Bottled at 20% ABV, the OTR Midori Sour is available in 375ml and 200ml formats in select markets nationwide. For more information, visit otrcocktails.com.

Grey Goose

Grey Goose is capitalizing on the nationwide martini resurgence with the launch of a ready-to-pour Classic Martini Cocktail. The new offering – crafted with Grey Goose vodka, dry French vermouth and orange bitters – is available in two formats. The first (375 ml) serves four to five martinis while the second (750ml) serves eight to ten. The bottles retail for $16.99 and $27.99, respectively. For more information, visit greygoose.com.

Delola

Jennifer Lopez made her first foray into the category with the release of The House of Delola, a Beam Suntory-backed brand of spirit-based, pre-mixed drinks. The brand’s first release is DELOLA SPRITZ, is a line of lightly sparkling cocktails launching in three flavors: vodka-based Bella Berry (10.5% ABV), tequila-based Paloma Rosa (11.5% ABV) and amaro-based L’Orange (10.5% ABV). Delola Spritz will hit the shelves of grocery and liquor stores, restaurant and bars beginning this month in 750ml (SRP $22.99) and 375ml (SRP $11.99) glass bottles. For more information, visit delolalife.com.

Boston Beer Company

Boston Beer Company is touting its new high-ABV, single-serve brand, Slingers Signature Cocktails, as a “bang-for-your buck” value play. Available in three varieties at launch – Bahama Mama, Peach Screwdriver and Pineapple Punch – the malt-based, cocktail-inspired offerings check in at 8% ABV and will be sold in 24 oz. cans. For more information, visit bostonbeer.com.

Mi Campo

Tequila maker Mi Campo entered the ready-to-drink cocktail space with the debut of two signature products: Mango Mule and Spicy Jalapeño Margarita. The former is bottled at 22.8% ABV and combines tangy lime with fiery jalapeño. The latter, which checks in at 17.6% ABV, features tasting notes of mango and citrus with a touch of ginger. Both new cocktails are available for a SRP of $13.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit tequilamicampo.com.

Cultor

Capitalizing on two of the fastest-growing categories in the beverage industry, Miami-based Cultor has announced the launch of four new tequila-based RTD cocktail expressions: Passion, Flora, Soul and Coco. The cocktails check in at 12.5% ABV and come in a two-serving 200ml can. Cultor ready-to-drink cocktails will be sold in 4-packs for a SRP of $22.99. Fore more information, visit drinkcultor.com.