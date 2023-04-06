New Spirits Gallery: Sangam, Glenfiddich and Taffer’s

To ring in the spring season, many spirits brands have begun rolling out new offerings designed to be enjoyed in the warmer months. Check out this gallery for the latest launches from brands like Dublasé, Glenfiddich and Knob Creek in addition to the debut of newcomers including Sangam, SU CASA and Taffer’s.

Sangam

New Delhi-based Radico Khaitan has announced the newest addition to its portfolio, Sangam World Malt Whisky. The new brand features Indian single malt that has been combined with a selection of whiskies sourced from Europe and The New World as selected by mast blender Anup Barik. Bottled at 86 proof, Sangam features tasting notes of baking spices, cinnamon and nutmeg. The new expression will be available for nationwide shipping via the brand’s website later this month for a suggested retail price of $64.99 to $69.99 per 700ml bottle. For more information, visit radicokhaitan.com.

SU CASA MEZCAL

Newcomer spirit brand SU CASA MEZCAL is looking to make a splash in the fast-growing liquor mezcal category () with the launch of its first expression. Created by MARGS RTD canned margarita co-founder Joey Angelo, SU CASA MEZCAL features a “balanced taste profile” with light smoke and citrus, vanilla and tropical flavors. The new spirit will be available for purchase at BevMo, Gopuff and Rite Aid for a suggested retail price of $34.99 per bottle. Additionally, the brand will offer a wholesale price of $24.99 per bottle for foodservice outlets including bars and restaurants. For more information, visit sucasamezcal.com.

DuBlasé

Dublasé has expanded its spirits line with the launch of No. 9 straight bourbon whiskey, the brand’s first multi-grained product. The new expression, which is also the debut product in Dublasé’s Signature Series, features tasting notes of dried fruit and rich spices. Bottled at 90 proof, No. 9 will be available for purchase online in 32 states and at retailers across Florida, Georgia and California. For more information, visit dublase.com.

Glenfiddich

Glenfiddich unveiled its newest innovation, Grand Yozakura. The new single-malt Scotch whiskey is the first to be finished in Japanese Awamori casks, the brand claims. Grand Yozakura is a 29-year-old Scotch whiskey matured at the Glenfiddich Distillery in the U.K. and finished in oak casks that previously matured Awamori, the oldest distilled alcoholic spirit in Japan. The new expression (45.1% ABV) is available at select high-end retail and on-premise accounts in the U.S. for a suggested retail price of $1,999. For more information, visit glenfiddich.com/en-us.

Knob Creek

Kentucky-based Knob Creek announced the addition of an “age statement” to its flagship straight rye whiskey, Knob Creek 7-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey. The whiskey is made pre-Prohibition style, aged seven years in deeply charred barrels to produce tasting notes of American Rye spice, sweet vanilla and oak. Knob Creek 7-Year-Old Kentucky Straight Rye Whiskey is available at retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $36.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit knobcreek.com.

Taffer’s Bourbon

“Bar Rescue” television star and self-proclaimed hospitality expert Jon Taffer has created his own bourbon, Taffer’s Brown Buttered Bourbon. The spirit, which includes tasting notes of vanilla and toffee, has an ABV of 40% and is available at select retailers in Nevada and Massachusetts for a suggested retail price of $34.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit taffersbrownedbutterbourbon.com.

Bucking Bull Brands

Bucking Bull Brands has entered the Texas whiskey scene with its debut product, Bucking Bull Bourbon. Inspired by “the modern west, action sports and bull riding,” the new offering (50% ABV) is now available at bars and retailers across Ft. Worth. In celebration of the launch, Bucking Bull has partnered with “1883” star Eric Nelson who will serve as brand ambassador and chief spokesperson. For more information, visit buckingbullbourbon.com/best-bourbon.

Demon Spirits LLC

Just in time for Earth Day, Demon Spirits LLC has teamed up with Kinsbrae Packaging and Las Vegas-based 17A Distillery to launch the Demon Rum EcoBottle, which is made from 94% recycled paperboard. The brand claims it is the first spirit brand in North America to fully produce, bottle and distribute in a paperboard bottle. Additionally, the new bottle uses 84% less water, six times less carbon and is five times lighter than a glass bottle of the same size. The EcoBottle will be available for purchase by April 22 (Earth Day) in Nevada, California and Wisconsin. For more information, visit shop.drinkdemonrum.com.

Casa Azul

On the heels of the launch of its tequila sodas, Casa Azul has partnered with Mexican actress Eiza González to release its new Organic Tequilas. Available in three expressions – Tequila Blanco ($69), Tequila Reposado ($89) and Tequila Añejo ($129) – the new offering features agaves grown to full maturity on a single estate that are baked in stone ovens before resting for two or three months prior to bottling. Casa Azul Organic Tequila is distributed by RNDC and will launch in California, Arizona, Colorado, Texas, Louisiana, Illinois, Maryland, D.C., South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. For more information, visit casaazulspirits.com.

Cîroc

In partnership with Sean “Diddy” Combs, Cîroc has unveiled its newest flavor-infusion innovation: Cîroc Honey Melon. The new spirit is crafted with vodka distilled from French grapes and has subtle notes of honey, melon and other flavors. The LTO will launch in conjunction with the brand’s “No Reservations Needed” campaign featuring visuals that “portray a reimagined country club experience,” according to the brand. Cîroc Honey Melon (35% ABV) is beginning to hit store shelves this month with a suggested retail price of $29.99 per 750ml bottle. For more information, visit ciroc.com/en-us.