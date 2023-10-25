Nikka Whisky Releases The Final Installment of “Nikka Discovery” Series: Nikka The Grain Whisky

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.— Nikka Whisky announces the 2023 release from its “Nikka Discovery” series in the U.S.: Nikka The Grain Whisky. This expression is the third and final release in the “Nikka Discovery” series and features a rare blend of grain whiskies from four unique Nikka distilleries; Miyagikyo, Nishinomiya, Moji, and Satsumatsukasa. An inside look at the various experiments made during the whisky-making process at Nikka Whisky, the “Nikka Discovery” series explores every part of its production method and was created in anticipation of Nikka Whisky’s 90th anniversary in 2024.

This year’s “Nikka Discovery” series limited edition bottling focuses on the diversity of grain whisky produced throughout the history of Nikka Whisky, an expression designed to highlight the past and future of grain whisky distillation, which has been instrumental to Nikka’s founding and evolution. Nikka The Grain Whisky (48% ABV) is crafted from seven unique personalities, with Coffey Grain from the Miyagikyo Distillery at the core. This bottling is the brand’s first introduction to grain distillates from the historic Moji Distillery and the Satsumatsukasa Distillery, which have been distilling Shochu for domestic market. Careful blending is practiced, creating a beautiful chemistry of Nikka’s wide variety of grain whiskies such as specially reserved old Coffey Grain and Coffey Malt and experimental new grain made from corn and rye.

“We are excited to introduce this very special expression for the final release of our ‘Nikka Discovery’ series, a celebration of the past and future of grain whisky.” says Emiko Kaji, Nikka Whisky Global Marketing & Sales General Manager. “This creation is achieved by both Nikka’s tradition and innovation. Our signature Coffey stills are great assets inherited from our founder Masataka Taketsuru, who learned how to distill Coffey grain whisky in Scotland and installed the 1st still in 1963. While accumulating know-how of Coffey distillation for 60 years, we have also developed distinctive new grain whiskies incorporating shochu techniques. For this special release, we even designed the label with a four-row pattern to highlight each of the four distilleries.”

“The Nikka Whisky team has done it again, created a spectacular whisky that will intrigue and excite enthusiasts in the U.S.,” says Hotaling & Co. CEO and President Dan Leese. “Approaching their 90th anniversary, Nikka Whisky has proven with this series that they are firmly rooted in history and tradition yet will never stop pushing the limits of innovation within Japanese whisky.”

The Nikka the Grain Whisky release is non-chill filtered to best maximize its distinct flavors and enhance the rich texture. This limited bottling retails at an SRP of $174.99 and only 2,600 bottles will be available in the U.S. at select retailers.

About The Nikka Whisky Distilling Co.

Founded in 1934 by Masataka Taketsuru, the father of Japanese whisky, Nikka Whisky Distilling Co. is a world-renowned artisanal spirit brand with more than 85 years of mastery in blending behind it. Nikka Whisky continues its steadfast legacy of marrying tradition and innovation, as set forth by Masataka. Guided by his philosophies, variations of malt whiskies distilled at Nikka’s two distinct distilleries – Yoichi and Miyagikyo – and grain whiskies distilled in Coffey Stills remain the core pillars of Nikka’s complexity and creativity. Today, Nikka offers a wide variety of artisanal expressions brought by its unique assets and skillful blending, which is imported by Hotaling & Co. Those expressions include Nikka Days, Nikka from The Barrel, Nikka Coffey Grain Whisky, Nikka Coffey Malt Whisky, Nikka Coffey Gin, Nikka Coffey Vodka, Nikka Yoichi Single Malt, Nikka Miyagikyo Single Malt, Nikka Whisky Taketsuru Pure Malt.

About Hotaling & Co.

A born and bred San Francisco original, Hotaling & Co. is the leading distiller and importer of artisanal spirits and cocktail essentials. Our dedication to artisanal spirits first started 30 years ago under the name Anchor Distilling Company – heralding the return to copper pot distilling in the U.S. with the original craft introductions of Junipero Gin & Old Potrero Straight Rye Whiskey. We carry on that pioneering legacy with the name Hotaling & Co. as a nod to the local legend A.P. Hotaling, who ventured West during the Gold Rush and quickly became one of the most reputable spirits dealers in the country and a notable figure in American drinking culture. Fueled by a passion for beverage expertise, education and hospitality, Hotaling & Co. carries on this tradition of artisanal excellence by bringing together a family of like-minded spirits that share our commitment to craft and care.

Today, Hotaling & Co.’s portfolio is synonymous with brands of unmatched quality and character, including Luxardo Liqueurs & Cherries, Nikka Whisky, Junipero Gin, HINE Cognac, Convite Mezcal, Severo Tequila, Kavalan Whisky, Denizen Rum, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, Writers’ Tears Whiskey, Old Pulteney Whisky, Speyburn Whisky, Balblair Whisky, Arran Whisky, Old Potrero Rye Whiskey, and more.

