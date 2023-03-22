Nomad Outland Whisky Releases Reserve 10 Years

González Byass USA has released Nomad Outland Whisky Reserve 10 Years, an ultra-premium whisky that is born in Scotland from a blend created by Master Blender Richard Paterson and aged in Spain under the watchful eyes of and Master Distiller Rocio Trillo.

Together, they created a triple cask whisky that rivals the best; the Nomad Reserve spends its first six years in Scotland, resting in American oak barrels infused with Sherry before traveling to Jerez where it is aged for two years in Pedro Ximénez Sherry casks and then two more years in Oloroso Sherry casks, creating a whisky with a dark, amber color and flavor unlike any other.

“We are thrilled to have Nomad be part of the ultra-premium whisky category,” says Nicolás Bertino, CEO and Country Manager of González Byass USA. “We have had a wonderful partnership with Richard Paterson and it only made sense for us to take Nomad Outland Whisky a step further with our Sherry heritage and create the Nomad Outland Reserve 10 Years so we could share this delicious whisky with a new category of consumers.”

The Nomad Outland Whisky Reserve 10 Years has exceptional aromas of malt and Sherry and on the nose and provides notes of wood, honey, toasted nuts, coffee and vanilla. Smooth on the palate, the whisky displays a variety of flavors, including oak, raisins and Sherry, while the finish is long and elegant.

Retailing for $79.99, Nomad Outland Whisky Reserve will have limited distribution in the U.S. in Spring 2023 and is sold in a gift box in 700ml bottle. Nomad Outland Whisky is currently in market nationally and retails for $49.99.

For More Information:

http://www.gonzalezbyassusa.com/brand/nomad-outland-whisky/