Nomadica Unveils New Canned Orange Wine

Nomadica, the Los Angeles-based, female-founded, and sommelier-owned wine brand known for its artist-designed can labels and commitment to sustainability, is thrilled to announce the launch of its latest creation: Orange. Sparked by founder and sommelier Kristin Olszewski’s passion for skin contact wines from Italy, Nomadica’s delightful, easy-drinking canned orange wine is made from organically farmed California grapes, and in line with Nomadica’s commitment to sustainability and responsible winemaking, is carefully crafted using low-intervention techniques and fermented dry without any added sulfites.

Nomadica’s Orange is a skin-contact white wine, meaning the skin of the grapes remain in contact with their juice during the fermentation process. The result is a captivating blend of Chardonnay, Grüner Veltliner, and Albariño grapes, which showcase a medley of tropical notes, including pineapple and jackfruit, complemented by the delicate fragrances of orange blossom and dried chamomile flowers. Orange’s can features the stunning artwork titled “Plant Melody” by the acclaimed visual artist Yadi Liu. The label’s vibrant imagery harmonizes perfectly with the wine’s bold flavors and is a testament to Nomadica’s commitment to marrying the work of talented artists with exceptional winemaking, as seen in their entire canon of canned expressions.

Sundance award-winning director, actress, producer, and now, a Nomadica creative advisor: Lake Bell wrote, directed, and produced the brand’s very first major creative campaign based on the interpretation of “skin contact,” nodding to both the winemaking process for orange wine and the physical connection between two people. In the campaign, which includes both video and stills, Bell worked with Creative Director, Aiden Duffy, to cast inclusive couples spanning race, age, and gender in three different, intimate vignettes that embody the term “skin contact” between the varied duos on screen.

A fan of Nomadica, Bell is ecstatic about the new launch, sharing that “it’s always an honor to collaborate with like-minded female creators, so working with Kristin and (Nomadica Creative Director) Aiden was a fun & fruitful endeavor. I had always admired Nomadica from afar— the elegance and integrity of the brand was so apparent— so when I learned it was female-owned I knew the creative partnership would be meaningful. Now I’m excited for the world to behold our orange wine dreamscape!”

With the global orange wine market on track to grow nearly $27 million to and up to $67 million within the next ten years, Orange is the latest must-try addition to Nomadica’s extensive lineup of sustainably-minded and thoughtfully created wines. With a canned format that ensures convenience and portability without compromising on quality or taste, Nomadica’s myriad of expressions – such as their Red, White, Sparkling White, Rosé, Sparkling Rosé and limited edition releases – provide wine enthusiasts and newcomers alike with elegant, conversation-starting varietals appropriate for all occasions.

Skin-contact Orange is available in a 4-pack (equivalent to 1.5 bottles of wine). It is available for purchase online at explorenomadica.com (shipping to 46 states), and is sold for $23.99 at Whole Foods locations in CA, TX, CO, IL, NY and NJ as well as in select retail stores across the country.

About Nomadica

Launched in 2020, Nomadica is the Los Angeles-based, female-founded, and sommelier-owned wine brand known for its artist-designed can labels and commitment to sustainability. Nomadica believes that drinking wine is a moment to hold the world still and stop time, and creates sustainably farmed wines with flavor profiles that are serious enough for a glass, but vivacious enough to be sipped out of a can. Nomadica was born out of the desire to make grape juice cool again and bring the younger consumer back to wine!

A Michelin starred sommelier, Founder & CEO Kristin Olszewski channels her passion for high quality, small producers into all of Nomadica’s wines, which are sustainably farmed, low intervention, minimal sulfur, and dry (no sugar). Olszewski sources universally gratifying varietals specifically for cans, which are the ideal format to preserve freshness and vibrancy and are 400x lighter than glass bottles, reducing emissions from shipping by up to 80%.

Available online (shipping to 46 states), in Whole Foods locations in CA, TX, CO, IL, NY, NJ and in select retail stores across the country, Nomadica is quickly positioning itself to be a standout choice for the emerging generation, allowing young consumers to access a socially validated, affordable luxury item that is truly unique in the marketplace. Made from organically farmed California grapes and inspired by skin contact wines from Umbria, Orange is the latest addition to Nomadica’s extensive lineup of thoughtfully created canned expressions. Their myriad of releases – such as their Red Blend, Sparkling White, Rosé, and variety Adventure Pack – provide wine enthusiasts and newcomers alike with elegant, conversation-starting wines, appropriate for all occasions.

