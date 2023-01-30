Ocean Organic Farm & Distillery Executes Long-Term National Distribution Agreement With Southern Glazer’s

KULA, Hawai‘i— OCEAN Organic Farm & Distillery (Ocean Distillery) announces an extension of the contract agreement with Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer’s) — the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol. The recently executed agreement more closely aligns both organization’s objectives and resource allocation plans for future growth.

The companies have been working together since 2015, building out baseline distribution with the flagship brand, Ocean Organic Vodka. Under the new agreement, they will collectively deploy additional support to include all aspects of the marketing mix. Leading the portfolio, award-winning Ocean Organic Vodka is the fastest growing brand* and only USA-crafted spirit in the ultra-premium top five tier.

“Both organizations have invested time and resources in better understanding one another’s strengths and complementary skillsets,” stated Shay Smith, founder and CEO of Ocean Distillery.

“We appreciate Southern Glazer’s diligence and willingness to take the next step in evolving our relationship to leverage our combined capabilities.”

“Southern Glazer’s and Ocean Organic Vodka have built a great foundation working together over the past few years,” commented Mark Chaplin, Senior Vice President, Supplier Development & Marketing for Southern Glazer’s. “This national agreement reinforces our excitement around continuing to build this great brand across our network.”

The agreement will allow both companies to remain focused on the core goal of expanding points of distribution for Ocean Distillery’s complete portfolio in every channel across the country.

*Source: IRI Data 52wk Total US Multioutlet +Convenience Ending March 2022

About OCEAN Organic Farm & Distillery

A dba of Hawaii Sea Spirits LLC, OCEAN Organic Farm & Distillery (OOFD) is a leading innovator in the $30 billion US spirits business. Its’ premium+ brands demonstrate consistent growth within several alcohol classifications. Ocean Organic Vodka has the highest growth in the US among ultra-premium vodkas that is distributed throughout all 50 US States, Canada, and the Caribbean. The company operates a state-of-the-art distillery and 80-acre organic farm on the island of Maui that hosts thousands of visitors every year. The operation is open seven days a week with sample tastings, a Farm Café, and Farm Store featuring distillery exclusive spirits and other collectible branded items. Located at 4051 Omaopio Rd, Kula, Maui, HI 96790.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. In 2022, Southern Glazer’s was listed as one of Forbes Best Employers for Diversity. In 2021, Southern Glazer’s was selected as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, as well as named by Newsweek as a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly.

For More Information:

https://oceanvodka.com/