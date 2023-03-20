Ohza Launches In Walmart And Expands Footprint

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.— Ohza, the original canned mimosa company and one of the fastest-growing ready-to-drink cocktail brands in the industry, is pleased to announce that it has secured distribution for its portfolio across a variety of prominent national chains in the United States. Key spring placements for the brand include landing in Walmart, Costco, Circle K, Winco, Savemart, and Albertsons/Safeway.

In recent years, as the #1 selling Mimosa brand in US Grocery stores, Ohza has experienced substantial growth, reaching mimosa fans across the country, debuting new mimosa flavors and entering new states along the way. To support launching in Walmart across 20 states, Ohza is expanding distribution to Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, Michigan, New Mexico, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

In 2022, Ohza launched Fizzy Red and White Sangrias in partnership with globally renowned musician and actor, Joe Jonas, a co-owner in the brand. Having unlocked new state distribution and chain placements, Joe’s Sangrias are now easily accessible for everyone to try.

“We’ve got Ohza fans across the country and our alignment with big chain retailers like Walmart makes it that much easier for existing and new fans alike to drop in and grab a pack. We’re thrilled to form these new relationships with best-in-class retailers and support them in the market” says Joe Jonas, co-owner, Ohza.

In addition to its own website, Ohza has formed partnerships with the drinks industry’s premier third-party delivery platforms, GoPuff, Drizly, and Instacart, allowing the brand to reach consumers nationwide. The brand is also already available in retailers such as Total Wine, Bevmo!, Whole Foods, Fresh Market, and more.

“We’re excited that these world class retailers believe in our brand and the differentiation we bring to the canned cocktail segment” says Ryan Ayotte, Founder and CEO of Ohza. With all-star distribution partners like Southern Glazer’s and Breakthru, and big marketing plans with Joe, we’re going to make a huge splash in 2023 as we strive to be the leading wine-based RTD company in the country.”

Ohza will be rolling out to Walmart shelves beginning in April.

About Ohza

Ohza was founded in June 2019 by Ryan Ayotte after attempting to mix mimosas with his friends on a tippy boat off of Cape Cod, Mass. Ohza uses quality sparkling wine and real juice like you would when making them yourself, but with fewer calories, less sugar, and ready-to-drink. Now available in a variety of styles, Ohza is one of the fastest-growing ready-to-drink cocktail companies in the industry, most recently teaming up with new co-owner Joe Jonas to launch his line of Fizzy Sangrias in 2022. Ohza is available direct to consumers across the country via DrinkOhza.com and is sold across the country in select retailers such as Bevmo, Total Wine, Gopuff, Fresh Market, Whole Foods, and more.

*Source: Nielsen data L13wk week ending 2/25/23 EQcs Total US Grocery, Total US FMCG Retailers + Liquor + Convenience

