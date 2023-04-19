Old Elk Distillery Announces Best in Class Single Barrel Experience

Old Elk Distillery has become the fastest growing ultra-premium whiskey in the U.S., doubling its growth year-over-year, according to IWSR. The Single Barrel Program provides retailers, whiskey clubs, and aficionados a personally tailored journey through Old Elk’s most celebrated whiskies, arriving at a barrel exclusive to them.

The Single Barrel Program allows customers to sample a range of distinct offerings. This years’ experience features a limited selection of 8-year Signature High-Malt Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 7-year Straight Wheat Whiskey, 7-year Sour Mash Straight Bourbon Whiskey, 6-year Straight Rye Whiskey, and a newly available, highly sought-after Martinique Rum Cask Finish Straight Rye Whiskey.

The selection process is led by Master Distiller Greg Metze, whose decades long experience in the business enables an incredibly honed sensory process, ensuring only the best barrels find their way into the program. While the vetting criteria and scrutiny of each barrel are rigorous, there’s also flexibility built into the program. “When you spend time in our facility, the ‘treasure hunt’ idea is part of the charm and what makes doing a barrel selection so special,” says Head of Production Melinda Maddox. “Our team presents a large selection of barrels to ensure you’re fully confident in your final decision. Many have come with one whiskey type in mind for selection and have ended up deciding on a profile completely different from what they’d originally had in mind, making them leave both happy and pleasantly surprised.”

Unlike any other barrel selection experience, Old Elk takes a hands-on approach, putting a primary focus on the liquid. Whether it’s learning how to open a barrel, thieving the whiskey from the barrel, getting behind the bottle line, or learning how to label the bottles, customers learn what it’s like to be a part of the Old Elk team, reinforcing its mission: world-class whiskey where the details are everything.

Customers have the option to feature a custom bottle topper and label. Once the barrel is selected, customers can track their barrel online with full visibility of where their barrel is in the process and when they can expect it.

The last portion of the Single Barrel Experience takes place at The Reserve, the distillery’s tasting room. Customers can enjoy crowd-favorite dishes such as elks in a blanket and elk burgers, as well as rotating seasonal cocktails and whiskey pours that span the full line-up of Old Elk Whiskeys.

“We’re always thankful to those visiting us for a Single Barrel selection. Our team enjoys them just as much as our participants and is committed to making it special,” says Old Elk’s CEO, Luis Gonzalez. “Whether we’re hosting retailers or bourbon groups, the Single Barrel Program has something for everyone, giving each customer their unique, hands-on experience.”

