Old Elk Distillery Launches Limited Edition Cigar Cut Island

FORT COLLINS, Colo.— Old Elk Distillery is proud to announce the limited national release of its Cigar Cut Island Blend. This is the second annual release of Old Elk Cigar Cut, crafted entirely by Old Elk’s Production Manager, Melinda Maddox.

Cigar Cut Island Blend was inspired by the success of Old Elk’s initial Cigar Cut release, and paves the way for future Cigar Cut releases. This second release was crafted to extend summer with every sip, while embracing what fans of the category want seasonally.

Cigar Cut Island Blend is a carefully selected combination of Old Elk’s Cask Finish Series, blending Old Elk’s base whiskeys, including the High-Malt Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Straight Rye Whiskey and Straight Wheat Whiskey, before finishing them in Port, Sauternes, Sherry or Rum barrels. Cigar Cut base whiskeys are aged a minimum of six years before their second maturation, which lasts between two months and two years. The liquid leads with honey, spice and notes of pear on the nose. Stone fruit, pear, vanilla and honey grace the palate, for a layered tropical finish.

“Cigar Cut was designed to celebrate the summer moments we all cherish, whether that be enjoying a sunset and a nice glass of whiskey, getting the family together, or going on vacation with friends,” says Old Elk’s Production Manager, Melinda Maddox. “We recognize that consumers like pairing Cigar Cut with their lifestyles so I turned to our Cask Finish Barrels for this release with our fans’ voices in mind. I wanted Island Blend to give our loyal customers a way to hold on to the final days of summer.”

As production manager, Melinda Maddox manages Old Elk’s blending, bottling, and Single Barrel program. The Cigar Cut program showcases Melinda’s increasing role with liquid development. She has orchestrated every step of Cigar Cut’s journey, and this launch marks her debut into creating her own whiskey.

Melinda is on the path to becoming Old Elk’s Master Blender. She has been an apprentice to Master Distiller Greg Metze for the past 3 years, learning his practice and innovating his formula and quality liquids.

“Melinda and I have been working together for several years as we strive to innovate Old Elk’s brand and portfolio of products. She will be the next generation Master Blender for Old Elk and has demonstrated a high level of skill and competency through her Cask Finish program that she has pioneered on her own. Cigar Cut Island Blend is a glowing endorsement of her efforts,” says Greg Metze.

Old Elk’s Cigar Cut Island Blend is distributed by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and will be a national limited release, available at select retailers in the United States with a suggested retail price of $129.99 per 750ml bottle at 111.7 proof.

About Old Elk Distillery

Rooted in innovation, quality, craftsmanship, and integrity, Old Elk Distillery of Fort Collins, CO, was founded in 2013. Founder Curt Richardson desired to create a distinctive portfolio of whiskeys that embodied his passion for whiskey, and he succeeded. In 2016, Greg Metze joined the team as Master Distiller, bringing his 40 years of experience in the whiskey industry to Old Elk. While the signature Old Elk Slow Cut proofing process takes significantly longer than most, taking the extra time makes all the difference. The proof is in the liquid. Today, the Old Elk portfolio is available in all 50 states, delivering award-winning products that span several whiskey categories. The entire product portfolio includes Old Elk’s signature high-malt Blended Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Wheated Bourbon Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Straight Rye Whiskey, and Straight Wheat Whiskey, Whiskeysmith Co. Flavored Whiskey, Nooku Bourbon Cream, and Dry Town.

For More Information:

https://www.oldelk.com/cigar-cut-blend