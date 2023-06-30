Old Pulteney Limited Edition Collection Inspired by Coasts Around the World Arrives in the U.S.

WICK, Scotland – Old Pulteney, fondly referred to as “The Maritime Malt,” is excited to launch its new range of whiskies in the United States market: The Coastal Series.

This collection invites enthusiasts on a global journey of discovery with Old Pulteney, offering four unique limited edition expressions. To create this special series, Old Pulteney collaborated with spirit producers from coastal locations across the globe, further maturing its beloved whisky in hand-selected coastal casks. These four new offerings introduce an exciting array of coastal flavors to the renowned ‘Maritime Malt.’

For the first time, Old Pulteney has matured its whisky in ex-Pineau des Charentes wine casks, incorporating the flavor nuances of the French coastline into The Maritime Malt. Notes of the iconic sweet aperitif, which originates from the Charente-Maritime region on France’s southwest coast, have been seamlessly intertwined with the northern flavors for which Old Pulteney single malt is celebrated. The result is the inaugural expression in The Coastal Series, Old Pulteney Pineau des Charentes.

Old Pulteney is a whisky shaped by its coastal home in Wick on the extreme northern reaches of the Caithness Coast in rural Scotland. Year after year, the casks breathe in the brisk North Sea air, imparting a distinctly briny flavor that encapsulates the essence of the sea.

With the same meticulous craftsmanship that characterizes all their expressions, Old Pulteney Pineau des Charentes represents the brand’s most innovative cask maturation to date. It introduces a lighter, sweeter layer atop the classic Old Pulteney foundation.

The whisky began its maturation in ex-bourbon casks before further maturation in hand-selected ex-Pineau des Charentes French oak casks, chosen by Stuart Harvey, the Master Blender. In these casks, the whisky gradually absorbs the delightful sweetness of the aperitif, creating a perfect counterpoint to Old Pulteney’s signature briny flavor and resulting in a beautifully balanced dram.

The expression evokes the warmth of sunny coastal days with sweet and light notes of candied oranges, warm spices, and creamy vanilla. A lingering finish unfurls to reveal hints of caramelized hazelnuts and ground spices. The flavor profile broadens in sweetness before slowly tapering off to a savory coastal minerality.

“We’re very pleased to introduce Old Pulteney Pineau des Charentes, the first in a new, exciting series by the brand. Old Pulteney’s past, present, and taste are influenced by its home by the sea on the Caithness Coast, and The Coastal Series beautifully explores cask maturations that highlight wonderful expressions influenced by their global coastal homes,” commented Malcolm Waring, Distillery Manager at Old Pulteney. “Our Pineau des Charentes expression is a beautifully light, fruity single malt that showcases both the flavors of our wonderfully matured spirit but balanced with the rich sweetness of the Pineau des Charentes, resulting in a truly exquisite expression.”

Presented in an elegant gold gift box that mirrors the hue of golden sands and adorned with a detailed illustration of the French coastline, Old Pulteney Pineau des Charentes will retail for $79.99 and be available later this summer in markets across the U.S.

About Old Pulteney

Old Pulteney’s story, distillery, and whisky are shaped by the sea. The unique combination of brisk sea air and meticulous cask selection makes its flavor unlike other single malt Scotch whiskies.

The Coastal Series is a collection of whiskies that have been matured in seaside casks. The series comprises four expressions, which will be released annually—the first expression is Old Pulteney Pineau des Charentes

For More Information:

https://www.oldpulteney.com/