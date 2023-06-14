ONE ROQ Raising $5M to Expand Digital Business Model and Enhance Brand Experience for Global Consumers

NEW YORK, N.Y.— In the era of digitalization, businesses must swiftly identify new opportunities to evolve, even in traditional markets like wine & spirits. ONE ROQ Spirits, a premium spirits producer and technology startup with over 5,000 global shareholders, is poised to revolutionize the way we enjoy our favorite wine & spirits through an innovative monthly membership that delivers unparalleled consumer value.

The adult beverage market generated an astounding $1.2 trillion in sales worldwide in 2021, with online alcohol sales gaining significant traction due to the pandemic. Anticipating the growth of direct-to-home alcohol even before the pandemic, ONE ROQ Spirits envisions the $750B off-premise sales volume as the full potential of digital alcohol.

Given the unique nature of the alcohol industry and the immense opportunity it presents, ONE ROQ approaches its development more akin to a Silicon Valley tech company than a traditional beverage outfit.

ONE ROQ combines an award-winning portfolio of spirits with a SASS-based rewards membership platform, offering modern drinkers a range of benefits. These include exclusive value on ONE ROQ and over 2,000 popular and rare wine & spirits, access to millions of insider hospitality rewards, membership privileges at future private lounges in luxurious destinations, and a shareholder program enabling members to invest directly in the company for a chance to earn back and grow as they enjoy the club for all their indulgent requirements.

According to Statistica.com, the average consumer spends approximately $546 a year on wine & spirits, with $273 dedicated to bottles purchased for home occasions and gifts. With over 2 billion drinkers worldwide, as reported by the World Health Organization, the beverage alcohol market quickly becomes one of the most valuable commerce markets globally.

The market size is not the sole attraction for investors interested in ONE ROQ. Over the past two decades, alcohol brand acquisitions have generated some of the highest multiples of any other consumer sector. The key ingredients for these successful exits, as identified by the company, are a minimum of $10M in sales, a loyal niche of customers, and a scalable marketing strategy.

To date, ONE ROQ has raised just under $3 million, including a $1M investment from the founder’s estate. These funds have been dedicated to product development, supply chain enhancement, strategic partnerships, intellectual property, technology advancement, and expanding the shareholder base. With the completion of its platform technology, the company is now raising capital to launch a plan that will be driving sales through a team of experienced growth marketers, data scientists, and creatives. The company will be benefiting from unique digital sales growth methodology used by the 1% of tech companies, led by a former Microsoft engineer.

Fintech partners, including KoreConX, Andes Capital Group, and North Capital, are providing ONE ROQ Spirits with a secure online infrastructure from public investment, where qualifying investors can invest direct through the company’s hosted offering page at ONEROQOffering3.com. Once the minimum funding goal is achieved, the company plans to be able to deliver key progress benchmarks to its investors at 3, 6 and 12 months.

Consumers and investors alike are invited to join the globally coordinated plan to shape the future of the $1.4T adult drinks industry and enjoy the ride.

About ONE ROQ Spirits

ONE ROQ Spirits is an award-winning luxury spirits producer, renowned for its ONE ROQ Vodka. In addition, ONE ROQClub.com, a next-generation adult-beverage, concierge, and membership community, aims to become a global leader in digital wine & spirits, entertainment, and financial inclusion, and a preferred partner to producer brands seeking high-performance online engagement. ONE ROQ has been featured in prominent publications such as Bloomberg, Yahoo Finance, Nasdaq.com, Robb Report and more.

For More Information:

https://oneroqoffering3.com