ONE ROQ Returns As Sponsor of the Annual Leap Celebrity Invitational In Nevada

ONE ROQ, the premier fan-owned luxury spirits company, is proud to announce its second annual sponsorship of the 2023 Leap Celebrity Invitational Golf Tournament, benefiting The Epilepsy Foundation. The event, Founded and operated by actor and comedian John O’Hurley and two-time world series champion Josh Beckett, took place this past weekend, showcasing the perfect fusion of sport, entertainment, and philanthropy.

The event, held at the picturesque Reflection Bay Golf Course in Henderson, Nevada, was the meeting ground for an eclectic roster of celebrities, pro athletes, actors, businessmen and women, and entertainers who came together to support a noble cause. The event’s mission was not only to enjoy a competitive round of golf but to raise funds and awareness for The Epilepsy Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping those living with epilepsy lead full and productive lives.

Throughout the two-day event, ONE ROQ Vodka provided an array of delicious and handcrafted cocktails, featuring some of their best labels. Guests savored ONE ROQ Raspberry, ONE ROQ Loganberry, and the flagship ONE ROQ Vodka in style. The unique and exquisite flavors of ONE ROQ Vodka were the perfect complement to the upscale event, adding a touch of luxury to every moment.

Celebrities, pro athletes, TV personalities, businessmen and women, and entertainers who participated in this charity event this year included:

Jose Alvarez

Bret Baier

Josh Beckett

Javier Colon

Rollie Fingers

Jackie Flynn

Willie Gault

Butch Harmon

Rick Harrison

Dwight Hicks

Peter Jacobsen

Christian Kane

Austen Kroll (Southern Charm)

John O’Hurley

Russ Ortiz

Shep Rose (Southern Charm)

Mark Rypien

Jason Scheff

Paula Trickey

What made this event even more special was the active participation of regional Member-Owners of the ONE ROQ brand. Company officials, including Investor and Advisory Board Member Sonny Antonio, and Elissa Atwal, spearheaded all on-the-ground activities with the ONE ROQ Team stationed in New York.

The Celebrity Charity Events Group, in collaboration with ONE ROQ Spirits, orchestrated a truly unforgettable event that combined entertainment, sports, and philanthropy to support The Epilepsy Foundation. Through moments of competitive golf, exquisite libations, and generous contributions, the 2023 Leap Celebrity Invitational was a resounding success, bringing together the community to make a positive difference.

“We are most happy with the outcome of our participation in this growing annual event,” shares Garrett Green, CEO. “We look forward to continuing to leverage our expertise in exceptional event creation in order to deliver value to our global community Owners, fans and rewards Members.”

About ONE ROQ

ONE ROQ Spirits is the maker of the internationally awarded, ONE ROQ Vodka brand– which brings people together through exceptional quality and a passion for community where Member-Owners actively shape the brand’s direction and success. ONE ROQ Vodka is not just a drink; it’s a lifestyle that offers every day people a chance to turn every purchase of their favorite drink into a profitable investment strategy. ONE ROQ has raised over $2.5M from over 5000 global Members to advance its plans to become a credible player in $1Trillion dollar wines & spirits industry and is presently raising its Series A round of funding to expand operations. For more information on ONE ROQ Club Membership and benefits, go to: ONEROQClub.com

About The Leap Celebrity Invitational

Born out of a vision shared by John O’Hurley and Josh Beckett, to help the fight to end epilepsy “LEAP” forward, The Leap Celebrity Golf Invitational was created to raise funds and awareness in support of the Epilepsy Foundation. Since 2019, The Leap Celebrity Invitational has raised over $1.2 Million towards ending epilepsy. In addition to the funds raised over the past two years, the event has engaged a highly supportive group of players, patrons, sponsors, and celebrities, each focused on helping advance our mission and purpose.

