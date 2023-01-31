ONE ROQ Spirits Announces New FinTech Partners

NEW YORK, N.Y.— ONE ROQ Spirits, producer of award-winning vodka brand, ONE ROQ and direct to consumer wine & spirits club, ONEROQClub.com, announces finalized agreements with SEC-compliant vendors to advance closings on latest wave of reservations from investors. The Company has announced partnerships with KoreConX for investment technology, Andes Capital for broker-dealer services, and North Capital for escrow and clearing services.

“We are pleased to be working with ONE ROQ Spirits, which looks to provide new convenience and accessibility for their Investor programs to investors compliantly, ” said Peter Daneyko, CRO, KoreConX . “Our global technology solution has become a trusted and preferred framework for Reg CF and Reg A issuers that are seeking a lower cost of capital and autonomy over their operations.”

“Our new Direct Reg CF campaign is part of a long-standing plan to move away from funding intermediaries to take advantage of cost and marketing advantages that look after shareholders,” states Garrett Green, Founder & Director. “We are excited to unlock our latest wave of investment, and expand our funding to pursue exciting campaign thrusts in 2023.”

About ONE ROQ

ONE ROQ is a next-gen beverage and technology company featuring digital membership that unlocks advantaged, online shopping on thousands of adult beverages; exclusive fine dining, travel and entertainment perks, and periodic Investment Offerings.

ONE ROQ Spirits is led by trialed, CPG entrepreneur and Founder, Garrett Green, and 5,000 global shareholders since 2019. Since beginning, the brand has raised approximately $3M, which includes $1.1M of foundational investment from the Founder prior to launching. Funding to date has gone towards development of company supply chain, technology, strategic partnerships, online AB testing, and a small number of market launches as part of beta. The Company is raising its third round of funding to transition from development to broad commercialization to materialize value for investors.

About KoreConX

Founded in 2016, KoreConX provides the first secure online infrastructure for private companies to conveniently and compliantly manage every aspect of their capital market activities, from issuing securities to shareholder relations. Investors, broker-dealers, law firms, accountants and investor acquisition firms all leverage our ecosystem solution. KoreConX also maintains a large online library of educational content to help companies navigate their capital-raising journey.

KoreConx is a global, securities investment technology and transfer agent infrastructure catering to RegD, RegA+ and RegCF issuers worldwide. The KoreConX ecosystem enables SEC reporting issuers the ability to compliantly manage corporate records, and facilitate funding activities for public and private investors and companies.

About Andes Capital Group

Andes Capital is a boutique institutional brokerage & financial services firm with a commitment to innovative capital formation strategies based in Chicago.

About North Capital

North Capital is a leading provider of transaction technology and registered investment advisor for primary issuance of exempt securities, driving the evolution of clearing, custody and secondary markets.

For More Information:

https://oneroqclub.com/offering-3/