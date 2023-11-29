Overproof Appoints Diana Arellano to Chief Revenue Officer

MIAMI, Fla.— Overproof — the leading business intelligence partner to the beverage alcohol industry — is proud to announce the promotion of Diana Arellano to Chief Revenue Officer. Since joining in 2020 as vice president of marketing and subsequently leading the sales division, Arellano has been instrumental in positioning Overproof at the forefront of the industry.

“Diana’s leadership has been central to establishing Overproof as a dynamic, data-driven partner within the beverage alcohol sector,” said Marc De Kuyper, CEO and founder of Overproof. “Her new role as Chief Revenue Officer is both a recognition of her remarkable accomplishments and an affirmation of her role in guiding our strategic direction.”

Arellano brings a comprehensive approach to driving business growth and integrating marketing, sales, and customer success strategies. Her expertise lies in nurturing high-performing teams and cultivating a workplace culture that prioritizes excellence.

“I’m thrilled to step into this role with a focus on developing strategies that drive revenue growth and prioritize strong customer relationships,” said Arellano. “I look forward to strengthening our position as the leader in bringing innovation to the beverage industry and ensuring Overproof consistently delivers exceptional value to our alcohol brand partners.”

As Chief Revenue Officer, Arellano will spearhead revenue generation and forecasting, and nurture key partnerships and channel development. She will report directly to De Kuyper, ensuring strategic alignment to enhance Overproof’s market presence and profitability.

“After seeing more than 500% growth in 2023, Diana is perfectly positioned to drive Overproof’s next phase of growth and continue to disrupt the traditional dynamics of the industry,” said Rudy Ruiz, member of Overproof’s Board of Directors and former CEO of Bacardi USA. “Seeing her rise within Overproof exemplifies the career growth opportunities we foster, and her appointment marks a significant step in reinforcing our commitment to innovation in the market.”

About Overproof

Overproof is the leading business intelligence partner to the beverage alcohol industry. Our AI-powered and evidence-backed solutions combine big data, market insights, and a supplier’s data assets to offer the only business solution that helps brands of any size create and execute effective market strategies, and overcome the critical challenges of tracking and measuring market presence, field activity and team performance.

For More Information:

https://overproof.com