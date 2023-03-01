Owl’s Brew Launches Limited Edition Pack, ParTea For the Planet, In Support of Women’s Voices for the Earth

NEW YORK, N.Y.— As Women’s History Month in March and Earth Month in April get closer, Owl’s Brew Boozy Tea will launch their Limited Edition Partea for the Planet Box to raise awareness for Women’s Voices for the Earth (WVE).

WVE’s mission is to rid the world of toxic chemicals in our environment, and through their work they are focused on legislation and initiatives for a cleaner planet and healthier people. Some of WVE’s recent work includes passing laws to require disclosure of ingredients used in cosmetics, menstrual, and cleaning products. WVE has also successfully pushed corporations making products to remove toxic chemicals that harm the health of our bodies and our planet.

Owl’s Brew’s core belief is that you should know what you are putting into your body (even when you are drinking), and the brand is committed to using good, whole, real ingredients, and to full transparency about what’s inside, in an industry with limited labeling regulations, where the catch-all phrase “natural flavors” is often used to conceal chemicals & animal byproducts.

“Owl’s Brew is thrilled to team up with Women’s Voices for the Earth, and work to have a cleaner, more toxic free world. Their mission aligns with ours. Our team has also learned so much through our partnership regarding the health & environmental impact from hidden toxins in everything from our cleaning supplies, to our beauty products, and even our food and beverages” says Maria Littlefield, co-founder of Owl’s Brew.

The brand will donate $1 for each social post containing the hashtag #TeaForTransparency as well as hosting a variety of events throughout March and April to raise awareness of the organization’s efforts to rid the world of toxic chemicals in our products, communities, and environment.

“This initiative is part of our Wise Women Collective at Owl’s Brew, a women-for-women community that Maria and I started, as a way to support gender justice and shine a light on women’s voices. When we first started in this industry, we realized we were a minority (only 4% of the workforce are women in alcohol). We wanted a way to bring people together and support causes that we care about. We’re proud of this collaboration, and are excited to kick it off.” Says Jennie Ripps, co-founder and CEO of Owl’s Brew.

The female-founded brand launched its range of Boozy Teas (4.8% Alc/Vol) in 2020 and has grown at an exponential rate, increasing 218% YOY. Owl’s Brew Boozy Tea is now available in seven year-round varieties, and available for purchase in 18 states across the US.

About Owl’s Brew Boozy Tea

Owl’s Brew was founded by tea experts, Jennie Ripps and Maria Littlefield. The brand makes great tasting clean boozy beverages, using tea & botanicals as a base. Their line of Boozy Teas (4.8% Alc/Vol) are crafted with 100% real ingredients, 100% of the time. All Owl’s Brew’s products are Vegan and Gluten Free. Owl’s Brew is available in 18 states throughout the country, and in 6 flavors.

For More Information:

https://www.theowlsbrew.com/partea-for-the-planet