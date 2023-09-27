Pasote Tequila Debuts Still Strength Blanco

SONOMA, Calif. — Pasote Tequila today announced the debut of Still Strength Blanco, a seasonal new tequila that marks a rare portfolio expansion for the Jalisco Highlands label. The new Pasote Still Strength Blanco is crafted from Jalisco Highlands estate-grown ripe blue agave and is carefully double-distilled.

The Still Strength Blanco tequila is distilled in stainless-steel pot stills using volcanic rock-filtered water from a deep in-house well and features a label that was inspired by Día de los Muertos. The new bottling has a uniquely high 110-proof ABV and retails for $69/750ml.

“The Still Strength Blanco has an entirely unique production process as well as a fresh, colorful label design for the Mexican fall holidays,” said August Sebastiani, president 3 Badge Beverage Corp. the wine and spirits négociant behind Pasote. “The label is inspired by calaveras (sugar skulls) used during Día de los Muertos and illustrated in the style of an Aztec god, making it an appropriate spirit to incorporate into refreshing, seasonal cocktails or to sip neat for the upcoming holiday season.”

The estate-grown agave that goes into this Still Strength Blanco is evenly baked for two days and then crushed prior to being fermented in open-air stainless-steel tanks with a proprietary blend of cultivated local yeasts. The first distillation utilizes a closer cut of the heart, with less liquid available for the second distillation. As a result, the higher proof of the first distillate removes greater concentrations of impurities from the head and tails of the agave. With no glycerin, chemicals, or flavors added, the result is pure, handcrafted tequila.

The label for the Still Strength Blanco is as artful and textured as what is in the bottle. To honor the refined production process of this additive-free tequila, a sleek yet masculine extra flint bottle was designed with strong, broad shoulders. With a woven and soft texture, this colorful label design was inspired by calaveras (sugar skulls) typically used on an ofrenda or gravestone during Día de los Muertos to represent a departed soul. Illustrated in the style of an Aztec god, the skull features vibrant colors typically seen in and around Mexico through its architecture, festive celebrations, and arts. Eagle-eyed observers will note that the eyes of the skull are actually marigolds – the sacred symbol of Día de los Muertos.

The Pasote tequila portfolio includes Blanco, Reposado, Añejo, and Extra Añejo. Pasote Tequila is available nationally for purchase via the 3 Badge wholesale tier, and consumers can visit pasotetequila.com to discover Pasote vendors in their area.

About 3 Badge Beverage Corporation

Established in 2015, 3 Badge Beverage Corporation is a négociant representing an innovative portfolio of terroir-driven wines and craft spirits from around the globe. Headquartered out of a historic, refurbished fire station in Sonoma, California, 3 Badge is led by fourth-generation vintner August Sebastiani. Named for his grandfather’s volunteer firefighting service badges, 3 Badge is built upon a philosophy of exceptional craftsmanship and commitment to place. 3 Badge Mixology offers Bozal Mezcal, Uncle Val’s Gin, Kirk & Sweeney Rum, Pasote Tequila, Quechol Sotol, and Benjamin Chapman Whiskey, while 3 Badge Enology includes Gehricke Wines from Sonoma, Tree Fort Wines from the Central Coast, Cedar + Salmon wines from the Pacific Northwest, and Guinigi Wines from Italy. Additional information can be found at 3badge.com.

