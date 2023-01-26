PFL and Wolf Spirit’s Puncher’s Chance Bourbon Go Another Round With Multi-Year Partnership Renewal

The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league, announced it has reached a multi-year expanded partnership agreement with Eugene, Oregon’s Wolf Spirit, which will see Puncher’s Chance Bourbon continue as the Official Spirits Partner of the PFL. Under the deal, the independent American Whiskey brand will present “Upset of the Night” at all events and will now have a presence during the PFL Challenger Series, which returns on January 27, 2023.

Additionally, the PFL and Puncher’s Chance will collaborate on a new television commercial which will broadcast during the 2023 Regular Season, as well as engage two of the league’s world-class athletes to serve as ambassadors for the whiskey brand.

Puncher’s Chance Kentucky Straight Bourbon is a five- and six-year-old blend of fine whiskies. Inspired by two great American traditions – whiskey and fighting for what you believe in – Puncher’s Chance from Wolf Spirit out of Eugene, Oregon was created for the whiskey curious who appreciate an approachable knockout bourbon with finesse. Since the brand’s launch, Puncher’s Chance has released two limited expressions – Puncher’s Chance THE D12TANCE and Puncher’s Chance THE LEFT CROSS – with a new core expression slated for early 2023.

The brand name of Puncher’s Chance is a boxing reference, denoting that almost anyone is possible of a knockout punch, no matter the odds – particularly if that punch is delivered with perfect balance. Puncher’s Chance comes housed in a jet-black, screen-printed bottle with a gentle fade at the bottom to reveal the amber liquid within. The brand’s tiger mascot, a common symbol in boxing and MMA fighting, prowls the label.

“We’re thrilled to continue and expand upon our collaboration with Puncher’s Chance for the PFL Regular Season and Challengers Series,” said PFL CRO Jon Tuck. “PFL and Puncher’s Chance are dynamic brands that have built reputations on delivering memorable experiences to audiences around the world.”

“We’re doubling down and going another round with the Professional Fighters League, as we see real value in bringing our Puncher’s Chance Bourbon to this captive and committed audience of MMA fans,” said Umberto Luchini, founder of Wolf Spirit. “For Puncher’s Chance, it’s like moving up a weight class with an even bigger and more impressive partnership. We look forward to creating more opportunities with the PFL community to engage with the brand.”

PFL is the #1 fastest growing company in MMA and the #2 MMA company on a worldwide basis. PFL is the only in MMA with the sports-season format, where individual fighters compete in a regular season, playoffs, and championship each year, making PFL a “win and advance” meritocracy like all other major sports. PFL fighter roster hails from over 20 countries and 25% of PFL fighters are independently ranked in the top 25 of their weight-class. The Company leads in technology and innovation, with its proprietary PFL SmartCage powering real-time betting and next-gen viewing experience. PFL airs live in the U.S. on ESPN and ESPN+ and is broadcast and streamed to 140 countries with 25 leading international media partners.

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is the fastest growing and most innovative sports league. PFL is the #2 MMA company worldwide on all key metrics and the only with the sports-season format where individual fighters compete in Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship. The Company has four global live fight franchises: PFL League Season, PFL Challenger Series, PFL PPV Super Fights, and PFL Europe.

PFL airs in the U.S on ESPN and ESPN+ and is broadcast and streamed to 140 countries with 25 international leading media partners, including DAZN, DirectTV, Viaplay, Sky Sports, and MBC. PFL has dozens of major brand sponsors such as Anheuser-Busch, GEICO, Bose, US Marine Corps, and Celsius Energy Drink.

PFL is backed by blue-chip investors including Ares, Luxor Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, Knighthead, Legends, and numerous NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS team owners.

MMA is the growth sport of this decade, with over 600 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demo of any sport, and true global revenue streams.

About Wolf Spirit

Perhaps the only liquor company in the world founded in an old laundromat (Nanny’s Wash & Dry, to be exact), Wolf Spirit is a true Eugene, Oregon original, producing fine, handcrafted products that capture the pioneering spirit of the American northwest. Founded by Campari Group veteran Umberto Luchini and helmed by longtime spirits industry expert Bradd Levitan, Wolf Spirit embodies the traits of its namesake. Guided by instinct and fueled by a hunger for brands with authentic stories, Wolf Spirit is building a pack of unique products with courageously bold identities that come together with purpose. Our premium brands include Puncher’s Chance Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Tom of Finland Organic Vodka, Blood x Sweat x Tears Vodka and Bosscal Mezcal. Launched in 2017, Wolf Spirit’s products are now available nationally across the US with a keen focus on national and regional on- and off-premise chains.

https://puncherschancebourbon.com/