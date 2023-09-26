Phenomenal Spirits Debuts RY3 Cask Strength Cigar Series

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va.— Phenomenal Spirits is thrilled to announce the release of its new RY3 Cask Strength Cigar Series, the first series of its kind in the Rye Whiskey category. The inaugural Cigar Series expression is a triple cask finished Rye whiskey individually finished in Rum, Madeira and Naranja casks and then further aged in toasted French oak staves. RY3 Cigar Series was originally imagined and now impeccably crafted for Bourbon and Rye aficionados, cigar enthusiasts and whiskey collectors alike. The series represents Phenomenal Spirits Founder & CEO, Karthik Sudhir’s, steadfast commitment to offering spirits expressions that meet untapped consumer demand.

“With the tremendous comeback of U.S. whiskey and specifically rye whiskey, specialty expressions, such as our new RY3 Cigar Series, are enjoying renewed interest among enthusiasts and novices alike,” commented Sudhir. “This expression is the first of several in the series to be released in 18-to-24-month intervals in the years to come. It is exquisitely crafted by renowned Master Distiller, Matt Witzig, celebrated for his expertise in the art of cask finish. Witzig added, “This first expression is extraordinary, setting a high bar for the series expressions to follow. We believe we have something very special that consumers everywhere will enjoy!”

Phenomenal Spirits is currently distributed in several US states (listed below) and five European countries. Sudhir concluded, “Our aggressive plans for 2023 and beyond include continued innovations that meet untapped consumer demand, distribution growth throughout the US, and global expansion to Asia and additional European markets. We have assembled a remarkable team of sales and marketing professionals to bring the RY3 Cigar Series and our amazing portfolio of spirits brands and phenomenal drinking experiences to consumers throughout the world.”

Ry3 Cigar Series is currently available in California, Colorado, Tennessee, Georgia, Missouri, Connecticut, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Texas, Wisconsin, and online through ry3whiskey.com.

About Phenomenal Spirits

Phenomenal Spirits is an idea, vision, and an incubation platform to develop exceptionally high quality super-premium and ultra-premium spirits. The team consists of phenomenal distillers, master blenders, brand builders and marketers with an undying mission to invoke phenomenal moments for phenomenal people through phenomenal spirits.

For More Information:

https://www.ry3whiskey.com/