Phenomenal Spirits Welcomes Barrie Sly as International Commercial Manager

Virginia Beach, Va. – Phenomenal Spirits is pleased to announce the appointment of spirits industry veteran, Barrie Sly, to the position of International Commercial Manager, based in the U.K. In this role, Barrie will report to Phenomenal Spirits Founder and CEO, Karthik Sudhir, and oversee an aggressive global growth plan for Phenomenal Spirits brands including RY3 Whiskey and Ron Izalco Rum.

Prior to joining the Phenomenal Spirits team, Barrie worked with some of the biggest names in the beverage industry, including Coca-Cola, Heineken, Fentimans, Coors Brewers and Global Brands, among others. His notable achievements range from effectively guiding high performance sales teams to securing large national chain and critical high-profile account business. Most recently, Barrie was instrumental in expanding global sales for a craft rum distillery to over 20 international markets.

Phenomenal Spirits Founder & CEO, Karthik Sudhir commented, “Barrie’s vast experience and expertise in strategic sales planning, business development and customer relationship management makes him a valuable asset to our team as we begin our expansion outside of the US. We are thrilled to have Barrie on board to guide our global efforts!”

In addition to Barrie Sly’s appointment, Phenomenal Spirits welcomes Ryan Huntzinger to the newly created position of Brand Ambassador, Tennessee.

Before joining Phenomenal Spirits, Ryan worked as a Sales Representative for Collier Barnett Distribution, CA. Ryan also served in the United States Army at Fort Campbell, KY, from 2013-2016 and worked as a US Forest Service Wildland Firefighter in the Mendocino National Forest until 2020. Ryan will be based in Clarksville, TN, where he will represent Phenomenal Spirits as Brand Ambassador.

Phenomenal Spirits is currently distributed in seventeen U.S. states and three European countries. Sudhir added, “Our aggressive plans for 2023 and beyond include continued innovations that meet untapped consumer demand, distribution growth throughout the US, and global expansion to Asia and additional European markets. We welcome Barrie and Ryan to our dedicated team, including renowned Master Blender, Matt Witzig and Creative Director, Christophe Paillaud, and look forward to bringing our amazing portfolio of spirits brands and drinking experiences to consumers throughout the world.”

