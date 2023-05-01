Preakness Announces Three-Year Partnership with Diageo

BALTIMORE, Md.— 1/ST, owners of the legendary Preakness, announce a three-year partnership with Diageo, a global leader in the spirits category to be the exclusive spirits sponsor of Preakness 148, Preakness 149 and Preakness 150.

1/ST’s partnership with Diageo further elevates the beverage offerings at Preakness and will make Diageo’s outstanding spirits portfolio available to guests throughout the venue and in all premium areas including Turfside Terrace, the Finish Line Suites and the exclusive 1/ST Chalet. The iconic Black-Eyed Susan cocktail will once again be served with Bulleit Bourbon and Ketel One Vodka. Additional Diageo premium offerings will include Don Juilo Tequila, Crown Royal, Aviation Gin, Tanqueray, Johnnie Walker, 21Seeds Infused Tequila and Zacapa Rum.

Preakness 148 guests will be treated to activations from Bulleit Bourbon and Don Julio Tequila as well as a pop-up Cantina serving premium canned cocktails by Ciroc Vodka Spritz, Ketel One Botanical Vodka Spritz, Crown Royal Ready to Drink Cocktails, Loyal 9 Cocktails, Tanqueray Gin Crafted Gin Cocktails and Vita Coco Spiked with Captain Morgan.

“The collaboration between the Preakness, one of the world’s most recognized sports and entertainment events and Diageo, a leader in premium spirits, reflects a caliber of excellence and a commitment to a superior guest experience that is second to none,” said Nick Hines, SVP of Business Development & Experience at 1/ST. “Diageo has been an exceptional partner of the Preakness for several years and we’re thrilled to be launching this partnership that will treat our guests for years to come.”

“Diageo is proud to partner with 1/ST and to align our category-leading portfolio with one of the most iconic events in Thoroughbred racing, the Preakness”, said Rick Pineda, Director of Sports at Diageo North America. “We look forward to bringing Preakness guests together with unique experiences from our world-renowned spirits brands.”

The Preakness Stakes, the middle jewel of the coveted Triple Crown, returns on May 20 for its 148th running with the finest contenders in Thoroughbred horse racing competing for a total of $3.5 million in purse winnings as part of the two-day race program. Preakness weekend will kick off on Black-Eyed Susan Day on May 19 with a full day race card ending in the running of the 98th George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes.

This year Preakness LIVE will take over the Pimlico infield to usher in a new era for live music, entertainment, arts and culture on Preakness day, May 20. Celebrated singer, songwriter, producer and musician Bruno Mars – who has sold over 200 million singles worldwide – will return to the legendary Pimlico infield to bring his 24-karat magic back to Baltimore, 11-years after his first performance at the Preakness. Preakness LIVE will feature a full day of live music and entertainment beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 20 with performances by Grammy-nominated musical duo SOFI TUKKER, DJ Chantel Jeffries, Martin 2 Smoove and many more. Preakness LIVE is an integral part of Baltimore 1/ST, a campaign launched in 2022 to champion the event’s connection to Baltimore by leveraging the Preakness platform to highlight the city’s rich entertainment, arts and community culture.

Preakness 148 hospitality experiences offer something for everyone. Tickets for all Preakness 148 areas are on sale now at www.preakness.com/tickets and start at $30 for General Admission.

About The Stronach Group & 1/ST

The Stronach Group is a world-class technology, entertainment and real estate development company with Thoroughbred racing and pari-mutuel wagering at the core. The Stronach Group’s 1/ST business (pronounced “First”) is North America’s preeminent Thoroughbred racing and pari-mutuel wagering company and includes the 1/ST RACING & GAMING, 1/ST CONTENT, 1/ST TECHNOLOGY and 1/ST EXPERIENCE businesses, while advocating for and driving the 1/ST HORSE CARE mission. 1/ST represents The Stronach Group’s continued movement toward redefining Thoroughbred racing and the ecosystem that drives it. 1/ST RACING & GAMING drives the best-in-class racing operations and gaming offerings at the company’s premier racetracks and training centers including: Santa Anita Park, Golden Gate Fields and San Luis Rey Downs (California); Gulfstream Park – home of the Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series, Gulfstream Park West and Palm Meadows Thoroughbred Training Center (Florida); the Maryland Jockey Club at Laurel Park, Pimlico Race Course – home of the legendary Preakness Stakes, Rosecroft Raceway and Bowie Training Center (Maryland). 1/ST CONTENT is the operating group for 1/ST’s media and content companies including: Monarch Content Management, Elite, TSG Global Wagering Solutions (GWS) and XBTV. 1/ST TECHNOLOGY is racing’s largest racing and gaming technology company offering world-class products via its AmTote, Xpressbet, 1/ST BET, XB SELECT, XB NET, PariMAX and Betmix brands. 1/ST EXPERIENCE blends the worlds of sports, entertainment and hospitality through innovative content development, elevated national and local venue management and hospitality, strategic partnerships, sponsorships, and procurement development. As the advocate for critical industry reforms and by making meaningful investments into aftercare programs for retired horses and jockeys, 1/ST HORSE CARE represents The Stronach Group’s commitment to achieving the highest level of horse and rider care and safety standards in Thoroughbred racing on and off the track. The Stronach Group’s TSG Properties is responsible for the development of the company’s live, play and work communities surrounding its racing venues including: The Village at Gulfstream Park (Florida) and Paddock Pointe (Maryland).

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan’s whiskies, Smirnoff, Ci^roc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo’s global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice.

For More Information:

